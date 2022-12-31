 Skip to content

Budgie Genetics Simulator update for 31 December 2022

Small save update

31 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

When closing the game without following the menus, an autosave will be created. When resuming the game, the autosave will be loaded by default. For those who have been relying on save scumming, it's recommended to use the loading screen instead of the resume button.

