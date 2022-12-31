When closing the game without following the menus, an autosave will be created. When resuming the game, the autosave will be loaded by default. For those who have been relying on save scumming, it's recommended to use the loading screen instead of the resume button.
Budgie Genetics Simulator update for 31 December 2022
Small save update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update