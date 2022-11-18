 Skip to content

Army of Ruin update for 18 November 2022

Early Access Update #6 - Minor hotfix

Early Access Update #6

Hello,

We're releasing a small update fixing a couple of issues introduced in yesterday's update, and adding an error message when the game couldn't save data.

Note: The save data error some users have found is caused by the antivirus detecting a change in the game executable and blocking access to the save folder, leading to a wipe of the save later by Steam Cloud. It's in no way caused by the game, and there's little we can do to avoid it, other than notifying the user when the game can't save data.

Improvements:

  • A quick save test is performed when launching the game, before saving game data. If not successful, game files are not touched.
  • Added an error prompt when game data could not be saved.

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed player moving when clicking on the level up screen.
  • Fixed incorrect size of the Poison Ruin Modifier

