Early Access Update #6 - Minor hotfix

Hello,

We're releasing a small update fixing a couple of issues introduced in yesterday's update, and adding an error message when the game couldn't save data.

Note: The save data error some users have found is caused by the antivirus detecting a change in the game executable and blocking access to the save folder, leading to a wipe of the save later by Steam Cloud. It's in no way caused by the game, and there's little we can do to avoid it, other than notifying the user when the game can't save data.

Improvements:

A quick save test is performed when launching the game, before saving game data. If not successful, game files are not touched.

Added an error prompt when game data could not be saved.

Bugfixes: