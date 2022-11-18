"Talent Club ~ Match 3 Puzzle" is officially released!

Share · View all patches · Build 9967596 · Last edited 18 November 2022 – 16:13:51 UTC by Wendy

-10% off the first week of release!

"Talent Club ~ Match 3 Puzzle" is a puzzle-type bead-rolling game developed by Ex-Erotia and published by BokiBoki Games.

Players need to defeat each club's minister in a match-3 game in a social university club.

Basic gameplay

If the player completes the elimination and the opponent fails to eliminate it, they will be attacked.

Eliminate 5 fragments at the same time, then it will automatically generate fragments of the color of our party or the opponent.

Shards of different colors have different functions, which can restore HP or launch additional attacks.

Using skills can also cause damage to the opponent.

Game Features

Turn-based elimination game

Special props and skills

Have full voice

For more game news, please follow BokiBoki Games!