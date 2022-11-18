"Talent Club ~ Match 3 Puzzle" is officially released!

-10% off the first week of release!
"Talent Club ~ Match 3 Puzzle" is a puzzle-type bead-rolling game developed by Ex-Erotia and published by BokiBoki Games.
Players need to defeat each club's minister in a match-3 game in a social university club.
Basic gameplay
- If the player completes the elimination and the opponent fails to eliminate it, they will be attacked.
- Eliminate 5 fragments at the same time, then it will automatically generate fragments of the color of our party or the opponent.
- Shards of different colors have different functions, which can restore HP or launch additional attacks.
- Using skills can also cause damage to the opponent.
Game Features
- Turn-based elimination game
- Special props and skills
- Have full voice
