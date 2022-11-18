 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Talent Club ~ Match 3 Puzzle update for 18 November 2022

"Talent Club ~ Match 3 Puzzle" is officially released!

Share · View all patches · Build 9967596 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-10% off the first week of release!
"Talent Club ~ Match 3 Puzzle" is a puzzle-type bead-rolling game developed by Ex-Erotia and published by BokiBoki Games.
Players need to defeat each club's minister in a match-3 game in a social university club.

Basic gameplay

  • If the player completes the elimination and the opponent fails to eliminate it, they will be attacked.
  • Eliminate 5 fragments at the same time, then it will automatically generate fragments of the color of our party or the opponent.
  • Shards of different colors have different functions, which can restore HP or launch additional attacks.
  • Using skills can also cause damage to the opponent.

Game Features

  • Turn-based elimination game
  • Special props and skills
  • Have full voice

For more game news, please follow BokiBoki Games!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link