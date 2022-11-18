0.9.2.4 - Beta Branch Update

This update adds option for black and white comics. Also some other small changes
You can choose to make comics black and white. This allows you to save on printing and work. Black and white comics lack the coloring phase and do not need a colorist. Coloring is also not calculated in printing costs.
Drawback for black and white comics is that they are less appealing to most readers and tend to sell less
Changes
- Player can now assign multiple workers to one task
- Ability to create black and white comics
- Various UI changes
- Info window for comic immediately appears now after creating a comic
Fixes
- Adjusting creative teams on comics was not working correctly
- Worker profit share was displaying incorrectly
- Furniture building had visual issues
Changed depots in beta branch