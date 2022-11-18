0.9.2.4 - Beta Branch Update

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update adds option for black and white comics. Also some other small changes

You can choose to make comics black and white. This allows you to save on printing and work. Black and white comics lack the coloring phase and do not need a colorist. Coloring is also not calculated in printing costs.

Drawback for black and white comics is that they are less appealing to most readers and tend to sell less

Changes

Player can now assign multiple workers to one task

Ability to create black and white comics

Various UI changes

Info window for comic immediately appears now after creating a comic

Fixes