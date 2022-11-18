 Skip to content

Ghost Exorcism INC. update for 18 November 2022

[Beta] Steam Achievements - Update & Bug Fixes - 11/18/2022

Hello Exorcists!

We've fixed several bugs, added/updated many languages to accommodate the latest additions.
The most important addition, which corresponds to the "surprise" we talked about in a previous announcement, is the addition of Steam Achievements! We hope you enjoy it! Achievements are currently only unlockable on the public-test (beta) version, and they will be available to everyone next week when we deploy the update to the public (main) branch!

  • Steam Achievements are here! This first batch of Steam Achievements contains 61 achievements. We have plans to continue adding achievements in the future as well!
  • We have improved the animation of entities hitting doors.
  • We've added a "Moths" page to the Encyclopedia (non-evidence category).
  • Updated several pieces of information in the Encyclopedia, and combined the "Visible" and "Audible" icons, where necessary.
  • We have made under-the-hood improvements to general player movement (interpolation).
  • (Circus) We've increased the $$$ reward tier for the Circus map.

  • We have fixed several errors that could cause equipment/objects to become stuck, or float, if a player's connection is interuppted in a multiplayer game.
  • We have fixed a problem which caused entities to appear to lag while they walked around, to non-host (client) players.
  • We have fixed a bug which would cause doors, when broken by an entity, to sometimes "blast off" the hinges. The number of door-related-fatalities should go down, now! Please do not hesitate to let us know if you find any more rocket-propelled doors!
  • We have fixed the Clown "shaking left and right" bug. The clown should no longer be so indecisive about who it wants to look at.
  • We have corrected a bug which caused a small "/10" text to display on the player's left hand.
  • (Tutorial) We have fixed some of the surface writing, which is found in the tutorial.
  • (All Maps) We have found and fixed errors which sometimes caused broken doors to not be effected by physics.
  • (Bamboo Temple) We have fixed a problem which caused entities to become stuck in several locations. Many important upgrades were made to pathfinding.
  • (Cemetery) Thanks to player feedback, we have found and fixed a writing/drawing (on a gravestone) which was not being registered by the Photo Camera correctly.
  • (Circus) Will no longer have the objective to "witness a lightbulb burst".
  • (Circus) We have corrected a small sensor problem, which could rarely cause the walls of the maze to be invisible.
  • (Lost House) We have implenented fixes which should help with players getting stuck in the ceiling while going down the stairs. (Yes, this really happened to some players, I know, it's insane).

Don't forget your Crucifixes and Statues of Mary.

  • The Ghost Exorcism Inc. team

