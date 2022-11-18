[Beta] Steam Achievements - Update & Bug Fixes - 11/18/2022

Hello Exorcists!
We've fixed several bugs, added/updated many languages to accommodate the latest additions.
The most important addition, which corresponds to the "surprise" we talked about in a previous announcement, is the addition of Steam Achievements! We hope you enjoy it! Achievements are currently only unlockable on the public-test (beta) version, and they will be available to everyone next week when we deploy the update to the public (main) branch!
- Steam Achievements are here! This first batch of Steam Achievements contains 61 achievements. We have plans to continue adding achievements in the future as well!
- We have improved the animation of entities hitting doors.
- We've added a "Moths" page to the Encyclopedia (non-evidence category).
- Updated several pieces of information in the Encyclopedia, and combined the "Visible" and "Audible" icons, where necessary.
- We have made under-the-hood improvements to general player movement (interpolation).
- (Circus) We've increased the $$$ reward tier for the Circus map.
- We have fixed several errors that could cause equipment/objects to become stuck, or float, if a player's connection is interuppted in a multiplayer game.
- We have fixed a problem which caused entities to appear to lag while they walked around, to non-host (client) players.
- We have fixed a bug which would cause doors, when broken by an entity, to sometimes "blast off" the hinges. The number of door-related-fatalities should go down, now! Please do not hesitate to let us know if you find any more rocket-propelled doors!
- We have fixed the Clown "shaking left and right" bug. The clown should no longer be so indecisive about who it wants to look at.
- We have corrected a bug which caused a small "/10" text to display on the player's left hand.
- (Tutorial) We have fixed some of the surface writing, which is found in the tutorial.
- (All Maps) We have found and fixed errors which sometimes caused broken doors to not be effected by physics.
- (Bamboo Temple) We have fixed a problem which caused entities to become stuck in several locations. Many important upgrades were made to pathfinding.
- (Cemetery) Thanks to player feedback, we have found and fixed a writing/drawing (on a gravestone) which was not being registered by the Photo Camera correctly.
- (Circus) Will no longer have the objective to "witness a lightbulb burst".
- (Circus) We have corrected a small sensor problem, which could rarely cause the walls of the maze to be invisible.
- (Lost House) We have implenented fixes which should help with players getting stuck in the ceiling while going down the stairs. (Yes, this really happened to some players, I know, it's insane).
- You are welcome to help us translate the game by visiting our Google Sheets link, and following the instructions: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1XhVjDVFWeQUeMsVzdduRHk55qq9vRneKlBo0PAuf5oo/edit#gid=0
- Romanian translation has been added.
- Thanks to all of the contributors, the following languages have been updated:
- Simplified Chinese
- Czech
- Dutch
- German
- Italian
- Japanese
- Korean
- Portuguese
- Russian
- Spanish
Don't forget your Crucifixes and Statues of Mary.
- The Ghost Exorcism Inc. team
Changed depots in development branch