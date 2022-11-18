[Beta] Steam Achievements - Update & Bug Fixes - 11/18/2022

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Exorcists!

We've fixed several bugs, added/updated many languages to accommodate the latest additions.

The most important addition, which corresponds to the "surprise" we talked about in a previous announcement, is the addition of Steam Achievements! We hope you enjoy it! Achievements are currently only unlockable on the public-test (beta) version, and they will be available to everyone next week when we deploy the update to the public (main) branch!

Steam Achievements are here! This first batch of Steam Achievements contains 61 achievements. We have plans to continue adding achievements in the future as well!

We have improved the animation of entities hitting doors.

We've added a "Moths" page to the Encyclopedia (non-evidence category).

Updated several pieces of information in the Encyclopedia, and combined the "Visible" and "Audible" icons, where necessary.

We have made under-the-hood improvements to general player movement (interpolation).

(Circus) We've increased the $$$ reward tier for the Circus map.

We have fixed several errors that could cause equipment/objects to become stuck, or float, if a player's connection is interuppted in a multiplayer game.

We have fixed a problem which caused entities to appear to lag while they walked around, to non-host (client) players.

We have fixed a bug which would cause doors, when broken by an entity, to sometimes "blast off" the hinges. The number of door-related-fatalities should go down, now! Please do not hesitate to let us know if you find any more rocket-propelled doors!

We have fixed the Clown "shaking left and right" bug. The clown should no longer be so indecisive about who it wants to look at.

We have corrected a bug which caused a small "/10" text to display on the player's left hand.

(Tutorial) We have fixed some of the surface writing, which is found in the tutorial.

(All Maps) We have found and fixed errors which sometimes caused broken doors to not be effected by physics.

(Bamboo Temple) We have fixed a problem which caused entities to become stuck in several locations. Many important upgrades were made to pathfinding.

(Cemetery) Thanks to player feedback, we have found and fixed a writing/drawing (on a gravestone) which was not being registered by the Photo Camera correctly.

(Circus) Will no longer have the objective to "witness a lightbulb burst".

(Circus) We have corrected a small sensor problem, which could rarely cause the walls of the maze to be invisible.

(Lost House) We have implenented fixes which should help with players getting stuck in the ceiling while going down the stairs. (Yes, this really happened to some players, I know, it's insane).

You are welcome to help us translate the game by visiting our Google Sheets link, and following the instructions: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1XhVjDVFWeQUeMsVzdduRHk55qq9vRneKlBo0PAuf5oo/edit#gid=0

Romanian translation has been added.

Thanks to all of the contributors, the following languages have been updated:

Simplified Chinese

Czech

Dutch

German

Italian

Japanese

Korean

Portuguese

Russian

Spanish

Don't forget your Crucifixes and Statues of Mary.