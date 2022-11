50 million mobs mowed – and counting…!

Mightily done, Mowers of the world.

And special kudos to “Sin” – our 50th MillionMower!

In addition to your “50 millions of fame” (elsewhere known as 15 mins of fame), we are happy to invite you into our ELEET GEMS program on our Discord. You have just won 1,337 ELEET GEMS and thus earned yourself the rank of ELEET Alpha. Feel free to check it out or just ignore – both is fine 😊

Congratz!

Your ELEET GAMES team