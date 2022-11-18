 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Flight Of Nova update for 18 November 2022

[build 760.024] - Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9967224 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Modified - the training missions save progression logic.
(now the save is triggered when we complete a mission, instead of just at game quit)

Fixed - glitch on the Maps Menu regarding unlocked maps.
(in some cases, map buttons failed to unlock)

Changed files in this update

Flight Of Nova Content Depot 1069191
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link