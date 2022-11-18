Killsquad Hotfix

Hello Bounty Hunters!

Since the big optimization update called “Under the Hood” many bugs have emerged because of the big changes made. We have launched two hotfixes solving major bugs and crashes. Now, we are releasing another little update fixing more issues/problems that were present on the build and you, our appreciated community, have reported.

The list of bugs fixed is the following:

The leaderboard of Infinite Colosseum would not save and update the score properly.

Cass’ shuriken skill had the possibility of getting in infinite cooldown sometimes.

The terminal area of the contract “SHUT IT DOWN” wasn’t appearing.

When a player, playing as a client, would return to the lobby while in a contract it get blocked with a black screen

A player would get stuck in a colosseum if another one got out of the contract in the round exchange.

UI icons in the contract map menu would make a weird shake when the player was moving the map or making zoom.

Fixed a block in “FOR THE UPRISING” contract that would occur sometimes with the Scrappy.

If you are still experiencing crashes you can contact us directly at killsquad@novarama.com, and send us your "Saved" folder. (you can find it in C:\Users%USERNAME%\AppData\Local\Killsquad). For other issues, your reports via the bug-report channel on discord & Steam discussion are very helpful.

See you in space, Bounty Hunters!