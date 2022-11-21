Change the World free update available now!

Greetings! Change the World, is now live and available to all our existing users free of charge!

Change the World puts voice interaction at the center of the experience. At the heart of the update are new kinds of voice powers that give you abilities to change the virtual world to your liking, with a spoken word and wave of your hand. Hundreds of voice commands now let you control your magic particles, summon objects or even characters just by speaking their name; change sizes, your strength, your size, object physics properties like bounciness, weight or even pitch of audio to make characters sound squeaky. Voice magic is a groundbreaking feature that makes anyone able to make the experience their own, completely intuitively.

Release highlights

Powers to Change the World Voice can be used everywhere, with hundreds of voice commands that let you summon objects, change physical properties like making anything huge or tiny, super bouncy, animate them and play with magic physics in any way you want.



SteamVR/PC Specific Improved texture resolutions, post processing bloom effects and unleash the power of your PC with the ability to summon over a hundred things, enemies and weapons!

Fortress Added much more variety to levels with new environments, ability to use all kinds of magic in the Fortress using voice such as Air Drawing to create your own weapons or making yourself a giant, to name a few.

Infinite Mode The Fortress has a new mode that lets you generate an infinite number of new random levels.

Enemies Tweaked enemy vision and hearing to take better into account what the user is doing. If you are sneaky enough you might just catch them unaware!

Voice Suggestions Use "What can I say" for voice suggestions to learn all the huge variety of voice commands.



Tower Spells All tower spells can be activated everywhere with voice.



Sticker Board A new sticker-board keeps track of the many things you can experience.



Wards Progress through four new magical wards to unlock all parts of the experience.



Teleport anywhere, anytime Instantly teleport to all parts of the Waltz world using the voice command like "Take me to the Trainstop"



Courtyard Expanded and redesigned with new activities and secrets.



… and lots and lots of bug fixes and improvements.

Big thanks to all of our users ❤️

We hope you find Change the World continues to deliver our goal of making fantasy feel like reality. For more details on Change the World read our announcement blog post.