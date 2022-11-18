Patch 1.2.8 out now

As usual we have been fixing the bugs that have been reported over the past week. Some of these reports also lead to some minor gameplay changes and the improvement of some very old features that just werent't up to standard any longer.

New Features

The main character is displayed in more in-game menus. The display now also includes their name and background.

Gameplay changes

Failing to disarm a trap sets it off but still disarms it.

The detection range of scrying stones is extended.

Improves ancient content: Spitting Spawn, Fire Spitters and Poison Spitters

Bug Fixes

Potential fix for null reference when reloading a game close to elementals and other big features.

The character displayed in a save slot is the correct one, even if the mouse is moving over them fast.

Fixing generation issues with climbing entrances and exits.

Potential fix to issue that causes praying to teleport you to out-of-bound locations.

When you reload a game in the midst of a journey, the number of filled waterskins you carry is set correctly.

Increases the priority of rift shards making sure they are generated before other possible encounters.

Storytellers can find relevant stories again, the game tries harder to assign at least two stories to each storyteller.

Scrying stones no longer detect themselves.

You can use the sky teleporter to return after meeting the Sky Elemental.

Better interaction between trans-node teleporters and the keep in memory option.

Generator spawns fewer unnecessary teleporters.

Potential fix: when tracks cannot be followed there should not be a test.

Prevents cave entrances to be generated too close to ramps.

You cannot escape the dialog that allows you to pick a new skill.

Fixing two incorrect looping issues in the Underground Temple template.

Bug Fixes (in 1.2.7.1)