More DARK bugs squashed!

Hello everyone, just updated the game to version 1.1.2.
I've discovered few more bugs that have been fixed now!
- In Main Menu when opening the journal, lighting effect from the torch would not hide.
- Gems that can you break would not stop emitting new light effect after being broken.
- Few levels were missing collisions in certain places that would allow you to move out of bounds.
- After the new graphical overhaul, small parts of the story texts in the journal would not format
correctly.
Sorry for the inconvenience, please enjoy the update!
