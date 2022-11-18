 Skip to content

Dark Crypt update for 18 November 2022

More DARK bugs squashed!

Build 9967067 · Last edited by Wendy

Hello everyone, just updated the game to version 1.1.2.

I've discovered few more bugs that have been fixed now!

  • In Main Menu when opening the journal, lighting effect from the torch would not hide.
  • Gems that can you break would not stop emitting new light effect after being broken.
  • Few levels were missing collisions in certain places that would allow you to move out of bounds.
  • After the new graphical overhaul, small parts of the story texts in the journal would not format
    correctly.

Sorry for the inconvenience, please enjoy the update!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1706170/Dark_Crypt/

