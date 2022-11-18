More DARK bugs squashed!

Share · View all patches · Build 9967067 · Last edited 18 November 2022 – 11:09:26 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone, just updated the game to version 1.1.2.

I've discovered few more bugs that have been fixed now!

In Main Menu when opening the journal, lighting effect from the torch would not hide.

Gems that can you break would not stop emitting new light effect after being broken.

Few levels were missing collisions in certain places that would allow you to move out of bounds.

After the new graphical overhaul, small parts of the story texts in the journal would not format

correctly.

Sorry for the inconvenience, please enjoy the update!

