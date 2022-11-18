 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Agarta update for 18 November 2022

Missing English Subtitle Issue

Share · View all patches · Build 9967057 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ever since our Agarta: A Serial Killer Story came out in Full Version, we have encountered the issue of Missing English Subtitles on English operating systems. We think that with the update we released, we will eliminate this problem. In case of any problems you may encounter, you can write your problems under the headings we will open in the Discussions section.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1696671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link