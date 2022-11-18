 Skip to content

Moon VR Video Player update for 18 November 2022

Moon VR Update: External Subtitles and DLAN Supported!

Dear all,
Moon VR is constantly working to improve your experience with us.
Here is what’s new in our latest version on Steam:

**[Features]

  • Brand new UI and UX, easier and simpler to use!
  • Brand new homepage environment
  • More kinds of 3D video and screen mode supported: Youtube, Fisheye and so on
  • Better screen grabbing and adjustment function
  • Better subtitle function
  • DLNA supported!
  • Automatic recognition of video playback mode based on file name

**

We do look forward to your feedback!
Feel free to join us on Discord, or send your suggestions or issues to support@moonvrplayer.com
Thank you for your support!
Moon VR
p.s. Just in case you still wish to install the older version, please find [legacy-legacy channel] in [BETAS].

