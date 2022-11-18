Steams Achievements Update 1.0.12

Hey! This will be the first update to truly add a new feature to the game. Steam Achievements! I know that may not be super exciting to some of you but there are truly some funs once to try to get and more will be added soon. Here is a list of them;

World Related Achievements

Eradication of the Idiot; Finish world 1

Breaking the Curse; Finish world 2

Shattering the Ice; Finish world 3

Bringing her Down; Finish world 4

Extinguishing the Fire; Finish world 5

Liberating the Empire; Finish world 6

Challenge Achievements

The Temple Remains; Protect the temple in the Crystal City during the first attack.

No More Rocks!; Remove all rocks from a level.

Weapons Galore!; Recruit and construct one of each type of unit in a level. (Archers, crossbow, longbow, knight, spearman, maceman, horse, catapult, mantlet, ladderman, siegetower, balloon). This is obviously only possible in levels where you have access to all of these.

Citizens Adore You!; Get your citizen happiness above 90.

Citizens Riot!; Let your citizen happiness fall below 20.

Lore Achievements

It was Margrett all along!; Find out who Margrett truly is.

A Final Goodbye; Listen to The Advisor's final words at the end of the credits.

Secret Achievement

Vsync?; Who knows what vsync does? Nobody! So why toggle it... five times...

I sincerely hope you enjoy these, more challenge achievements will be added soon for the hardcore among you! Thank you.