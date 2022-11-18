Steams Achievements Update 1.0.12

Hey! This will be the first update to truly add a new feature to the game. Steam Achievements! I know that may not be super exciting to some of you but there are truly some funs once to try to get and more will be added soon. Here is a list of them;
World Related Achievements
- Eradication of the Idiot; Finish world 1
- Breaking the Curse; Finish world 2
- Shattering the Ice; Finish world 3
- Bringing her Down; Finish world 4
- Extinguishing the Fire; Finish world 5
- Liberating the Empire; Finish world 6
Challenge Achievements
- The Temple Remains; Protect the temple in the Crystal City during the first attack.
- No More Rocks!; Remove all rocks from a level.
- Weapons Galore!; Recruit and construct one of each type of unit in a level. (Archers, crossbow, longbow, knight, spearman, maceman, horse, catapult, mantlet, ladderman, siegetower, balloon). This is obviously only possible in levels where you have access to all of these.
- Citizens Adore You!; Get your citizen happiness above 90.
- Citizens Riot!; Let your citizen happiness fall below 20.
Lore Achievements
- It was Margrett all along!; Find out who Margrett truly is.
- A Final Goodbye; Listen to The Advisor's final words at the end of the credits.
Secret Achievement
- Vsync?; Who knows what vsync does? Nobody! So why toggle it... five times...
I sincerely hope you enjoy these, more challenge achievements will be added soon for the hardcore among you! Thank you.
