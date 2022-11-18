 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Open The Gates! update for 18 November 2022

Steams Achievements Update 1.0.12

Share · View all patches · Build 9966889 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey! This will be the first update to truly add a new feature to the game. Steam Achievements! I know that may not be super exciting to some of you but there are truly some funs once to try to get and more will be added soon. Here is a list of them;

World Related Achievements

  • Eradication of the Idiot; Finish world 1
  • Breaking the Curse; Finish world 2
  • Shattering the Ice; Finish world 3
  • Bringing her Down; Finish world 4
  • Extinguishing the Fire; Finish world 5
  • Liberating the Empire; Finish world 6

Challenge Achievements

  • The Temple Remains; Protect the temple in the Crystal City during the first attack.
  • No More Rocks!; Remove all rocks from a level.
  • Weapons Galore!; Recruit and construct one of each type of unit in a level. (Archers, crossbow, longbow, knight, spearman, maceman, horse, catapult, mantlet, ladderman, siegetower, balloon). This is obviously only possible in levels where you have access to all of these.
  • Citizens Adore You!; Get your citizen happiness above 90.
  • Citizens Riot!; Let your citizen happiness fall below 20.

Lore Achievements

  • It was Margrett all along!; Find out who Margrett truly is.
  • A Final Goodbye; Listen to The Advisor's final words at the end of the credits.

Secret Achievement

  • Vsync?; Who knows what vsync does? Nobody! So why toggle it... five times...

I sincerely hope you enjoy these, more challenge achievements will be added soon for the hardcore among you! Thank you.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1332451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link