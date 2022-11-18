This is our Early Access roadmap. We wanted to post this early so that people know what to expect. Please note that plans do change, and this is a plan. We're not setting exact dates here either, since those can move a bit, but the timeframe is 2-3 months for the whole plan. This plan describes what we are planning after the Early Access release. We may also update this roadmap as we go - at this point it's an outline describing major features, but it will gain detail as we go.

At the time of writing the Early Access launch has not happened yet and but we will announce the Early Access launch date soon.

The Early Access version will contain the first chapter of the game and related achievements, enemies, items, units and secrets. Each major update will present new enemies, units, achievements, items and secrets.

First we'll fix any bugs & issues we didn't discover during the beta testing phase. Even though we do a lot of testing beforehand, there's always something to fix. This will happen quickly after the release.

Part 2 will be playable

New Units: Mummy, Hierophant, Scorpion, Wolf

Part 3 will be playable

New Units: Wraith, Lich, Skeletal Mage, Polar Bear, Giant, Shaman

Necrodome: Test your horde against an endless stream of living.

Part 4 will be playable and the campaign can be completed

New Unit: Death Knight

NecroAnvil: You'll be able to do some crafting by combining items.

New Game Plus will be playable

Final achievements

Localizations

The game has all the planned features.

In between the large updates there'll be some amount of smaller updates fixing all kinds of stuff.