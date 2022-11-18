[Notice] Contents Update and System Maintenance Announcement

Hello everyone, this is the Troubleshooter development team.
We beg to inform you that the game contents update and system maintenance.
- During the maintenance, players who use the Online mode can't play the game.
- Please end the game normally before the maintenance begins.
- During the maintenance, players who use the Offline mode can play the game.
Maintenance Schedule
- Daylight saving time is not applied.
- Date: November 18th, 2022
- Friday 09:00 ~ 11:00 CET
- Friday 17:00 ~ 19:00 JST
- Friday 00:00 ~ 02:00 PST
- Friday 08:00 ~ 10:00 UTC
Update Details:
- Leton Costume DLC has been released. You can buy it through bundle package by discounted price.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2168568/TROUBLESHOOTER_Abandoned_Children__Letons_Costume_Set/?beta=0
- Added a new scenario mission 'Karma - Iron Forest Poaching Camp'.
- Added 'Lowest Action Time' to the 'Priority Target for Attack Ability' option.
- Added the effect range of 'White Sandstorm' to the Combat Preview.
- Added items of level 55 and items for crafting level 55.
- A violent case which will drop the materials for level 55 crafting will be updated with the next update.
- We apologize that some of the contents will be released in advance due to the development schedule.
-
Increased the max level cap up to 56.
-
Increased the max count of 'Beast Keeper' to 100.
-
Increased the max count of 'Friend List' to 100.
-
Changed the N mark on the newly obtained masteries to N on the masteries obtained for the first time and A on the masteries obtained additionally.
-
Changed 'Show Max HP' to 'Customize HP indication color' and added detail setting.
-
Some masteries have been changed and added.
- Changed Masteries :
- Changed Mastery Sets :
- Added Mastery Sets :
- Changed Masteries :
-
Mastery slots for Ninja class(Misty) is decreased by 2.
- Max count of mastery slots for every advanced class was designed to 23. Due to our mistake, count of mastery slot for Ninja class was updated as 25 slots. For the balance issue between classes, we ended up to decided to decrease its slot count. We apologize for any confusion we may have caused you.
Thank you.
