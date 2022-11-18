[Notice] Contents Update and System Maintenance Announcement

Hello everyone, this is the Troubleshooter development team.

We beg to inform you that the game contents update and system maintenance.

Increased the max level cap up to 56.

Increased the max count of 'Beast Keeper' to 100.

Increased the max count of 'Friend List' to 100.

Changed the N mark on the newly obtained masteries to N on the masteries obtained for the first time and A on the masteries obtained additionally.

Changed 'Show Max HP' to 'Customize HP indication color' and added detail setting.

Some masteries have been changed and added. Changed Masteries :





Changed Mastery Sets :





Added Mastery Sets :























