Gem Forge update for 18 November 2022

Small update ver 1.3.7

18 November 2022

NEW! Blitz mode for 4x4 and 8x8 fields: you have only 2 minutes to get best score;
Added leaderboards to compete with other players and friends;
Fixed bug that prevented unlocking achievements;
The version for Mac OSX platform is no longer supported, and wont be updated;

