Bonus game update announcement on November 18

Players:

The Bounty Game server will stop service and update at 18:00 on November 18, 2022. It is expected to take 60 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online players will be forced to logoff. Please logoff in advance to avoid losses!

Update adjustment:

Reduces the ability of character [Jane] [Mingzai] to regenerate blood

Fixed the physical strength recovery speed of all characters. In the previous version, the actual physical strength recovery speed was twice as fast because of the bug

Level [coin game] rooms increased to 20

Level {Beat Ice [Final]} Increases brick hit damage

Level {snowball battle} is changed to team level, and all opponents are eliminated to win. The time is 3 minutes → 4 minutes

Checkpoints {Bomb [Final]} and {Monkey's Revenge}, turning into a monkey can see through other players; {Monkey's Revenge} The waiting time for explosion is 20 seconds → 10 seconds, and the axe will be refreshed at the beginning

Level {zombie cage} Maximum number of zombies 40 → 50

Level {Balloon fight [final]} Time: 7 minutes → 10 minutes

Level {Challenge the 100th floor [final]} Time: 7 minutes → 10 minutes

Level {Play Ice [Finals]} Time: 3 minutes → 5 minutes

The level {tank battle [team]} enlarges the item card and reduces the speed of the item [overclock] when it is used (the effect of overclock is to continuously sprint and automatically fire shells after use); Adjust the running speed of the tank; Fixed some model collisions. Time 4 minutes → 6 minutes

Level {Unwind [Team up]} corrected the birth point of the team

Level {Solitaire} reduces the damage of clown cards and increases the interference laser (card types will be added later to further increase the difficulty)

Level {Horse Riding Duel [Team up]} increases attack damage and range, and optimizes the judgment of right click power accumulation attack

The level {bumper car} is redoing the victory rule, temporarily off the shelf

Add score UI to all points levels, and now you can see how many points you have gained

Weapon [Fist] damage increased slightly

Weapon [Javelin] physical consumption reduced slightly

Delete the setting [Harmony Mode] and remove the clothes under the original harmony mode

Items {CDKey} off the shelves in the mall

New clothing:

[Angel in white (female)] [Cheerleader sweetheart (female)] [Wild leopard print (female)] (Mall/Treasure box acquisition)

[Ice Field Warrior (Female)] [Blue Demon Concubine (Female)] (Treasure Chest Acquisition)

[Demon Queen (female)] [Forest Spirit (female)] (Treasure box acquisition)