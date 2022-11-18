New content update and our "other game" released

Share · View all patches · Build 9966342 · Last edited 18 November 2022 – 12:09:23 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone, I hope you have been enjoying beating up the monsters with your favorite characters.

Below is the patch note for today's update:

Balancing several weapons.

Fixed several bugs.

Added many quality-of-life improvements.

Add 3 evolved weapons.

We are almost done with making the 3rd map (95% complete). Thank you very much for your patience!

Also, today our other game (Warning: Not safe for work) is being released: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1964360/Sexy_Mystic_Survivors/

Cheers,

AMG Team