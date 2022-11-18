 Skip to content

Beautiful Mystic Survivors update for 18 November 2022

New content update and our "other game" released

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone, I hope you have been enjoying beating up the monsters with your favorite characters.

Below is the patch note for today's update:

  • Balancing several weapons.
  • Fixed several bugs.
  • Added many quality-of-life improvements.
  • Add 3 evolved weapons.

We are almost done with making the 3rd map (95% complete). Thank you very much for your patience!

Also, today our other game (Warning: Not safe for work) is being released: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1964360/Sexy_Mystic_Survivors/

Cheers,
AMG Team

