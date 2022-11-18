Version 2.6.1

The previous minor release contained a bunch of bugs that slipped in:
The new fullscreen toggle and the integration of the Steam overlay API were broken... :-(
This release addresses these issues and fixes all known bugs! Yay!!!1
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
The previous minor release contained a bunch of bugs that slipped in:
The new fullscreen toggle and the integration of the Steam overlay API were broken... :-(
This release addresses these issues and fixes all known bugs! Yay!!!1
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update