Onigiri update for 18 November 2022

221118 Patch Note

■Update
-Portals to the event dungeons have been set up in the field "Onigashima".
-Changed so that partner characters cannot be summoned in fields that are treated as towns.
Please see [11/18 Emergency Maintenance Notice] for the detail.

