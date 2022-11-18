 Skip to content

Shadowforge update for 18 November 2022

Permanent brushes fix

Build 9965871

Patchnotes via Steam Community

When picking a permanent brush you can now overwrite that brush with the brushes that comes with the software. This is a fix, it worked before, and is now working again.

