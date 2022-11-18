Alpha version Patch Notes -Settlement Survival - v1.0.15.9

[Important] This update is implemented only in the testing version (Alpha) of our game and will not be synchronized to stable release version (steam default one) until it is stable enough.

If you want to experience new contents in advance, you can manually switch the game to Alpha version as describe below.

Happiness and Health Adjustments:

Adjusted the happiness and health value of items and building bonuses

Adjusted the price and formula of some items

Improve the thirst value of some drinks

The happiness and health Tips in the top bar no longer display the maximum value, only the current value

The happiness and health tips of the citizen panel are adjusted to display the current bonus value

Feature adjustment:

Seed commodities have been added to the trade post, and the Carlos force technology "Seed Trade" has been modified to reduce the price of Carlos force seed commodities

Adjusted the initial number of people and initial materials for each difficulty

The function of right-clicking the icon to locate the building has been added to the bottom building bar. Right-clicking on the unbuilt building is invalid.

The size of the reed field is changed to 5*7

The upper limit and recommended number of people in mountain quarries and open pit mines have been changed to 4

Optimized the effect of "Luxury Furniture Renovation" and "Furniture Renovation", the maximum number of occupants will increase according to the number of households

Optimized the operation of power trade

Optimized the judgment of power trade distress

The number of students in the private school is increased to 30 (it needs to be rebuilt to take effect)

Optimized some interface and event prompts

In the description of the citizen's perspective in the help log, add a citizen's perspective icon

Adjusted the birth interval of citizens

The icon of missing clothes will be displayed on the top of the citizen's head

Removed the renovation of the big castle

Optimized the effect of Mayor Eve, which will increase the number of residents according to the number of households, but will not take effect on the big castle and nursing home

BUG fix:

Fixed the issue that an employee would not work after the renovation of the open-air kitchen and vegetable workshop to increase the number of jobs

Fixed the problem that only one animal can be transferred when the number of slaughtered is set to 0.

Fixed the problem that the entry position of the vegetable workshop was incorrect

Fixed some text errors

Fixed the problem that the display format would also change when the number of silver coins was less than 1,000,000

Guides of switching to Alpha version：

Switching Method

Right-click Survival Settlement in the Steam LIBRARY , select 👉 Properties - 👉 BETAS , and choose the game version👉（alpha） you want to participate. No need to fill in any code and the game will switch to the version of your choice after closing the window. (In some cases the game may need update and Steam restart.)



Right-click Survival Settlement in the Steam , select 👉 - 👉 , and choose the game version👉（alpha） you want to participate. No need to fill in any code and the game will switch to the version of your choice after closing the window. (In some cases the game may need update and Steam restart.) Game Saves Compatibility

In cases of major content changes or new contents, game save file in Alpha and stable version may not be compatible.

We will try to avoid this situation as much as possible and will post a notice about save file usage in advance if necessary.

In cases of major content changes or new contents, game save file in Alpha and stable version may not be compatible. We will try to avoid this situation as much as possible and will post a notice about save file usage in advance if necessary. Warning

In Alpha version, you may come across more bugs or crashes. No need to panic. Just contact us through the following ways.

Contact us:

Discord - Join our community Discord

Steam community - Join Steam community