Rivalry warlord Sengoku update for 18 November 2022

2022.11.18update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・When playing a military commander, if your house is destroyed and you become a prisoner, you will not suddenly die.
"I once made the prisoner screen appear
・Goodwill can now be performed with a simple one-touch process from the strategy button.
However, it is not expected to be as effective as normal goodwill, and there is a possibility that the relationship cannot be strengthened (or the relationship will deteriorate).
・The senior vassals can no longer conspire or negotiate from the character screen of the head family (because they are not there).
・Players in civil war can now clear the civil war flag by negotiating with the daimyo and negotiating to become a vassal again.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2001001
  
