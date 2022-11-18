・When playing a military commander, if your house is destroyed and you become a prisoner, you will not suddenly die.
"I once made the prisoner screen appear
・Goodwill can now be performed with a simple one-touch process from the strategy button.
However, it is not expected to be as effective as normal goodwill, and there is a possibility that the relationship cannot be strengthened (or the relationship will deteriorate).
・The senior vassals can no longer conspire or negotiate from the character screen of the head family (because they are not there).
・Players in civil war can now clear the civil war flag by negotiating with the daimyo and negotiating to become a vassal again.
Rivalry warlord Sengoku update for 18 November 2022
2022.11.18update
・When playing a military commander, if your house is destroyed and you become a prisoner, you will not suddenly die.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update