Outside The Box update for 22 November 2022

Patch 1.02

Patch 1.02 · Build 9965665 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Howdy, everyone! We've been hard at work looking into some of the issues that have popped up for certain PC configurations, as well as trying to improve overall functionality and quality-of-life! One thing many people have been asking for is a Gallery mode- which we're proud to announce we've been able to add to the game!

Old save files may not be compatible with the latest update, depending on when you last played- so might need to do a fresh run to unlock the gallery content. However, once you beat the game and have the gallery, you'll be able to revisit and just re-experience your favorite scenes!

CHANGELOG:

  • Added Gallery mode(need to finish the game to unlock from main menu)
  • Fixed black screen, alt tabbing issues/crashing the game
  • Cutaways should work for everyone, game runs on OpenGL by default.(It affected players with Radeon GPU and some integrated GPU's) since it ran on Direct3D before by default.
  • Fixed some dialog/scenes and added missing dialog for various objects.
  • Tutorial dialog at the start of the game (optional)
  • Help section in the menu (Press ESC to access, can also be used to replay the tutorial dialog)

