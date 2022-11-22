Patch 1.02

Howdy, everyone! We've been hard at work looking into some of the issues that have popped up for certain PC configurations, as well as trying to improve overall functionality and quality-of-life! One thing many people have been asking for is a Gallery mode- which we're proud to announce we've been able to add to the game!

Old save files may not be compatible with the latest update, depending on when you last played- so might need to do a fresh run to unlock the gallery content. However, once you beat the game and have the gallery, you'll be able to revisit and just re-experience your favorite scenes!

CHANGELOG: