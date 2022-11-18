Speedrun Update

This update mainly brings improvements to the speedrun timer and associated systems.

NEW FEATURES:

The pause menu now has another page for speedrun settings. In the new menu you'll find the already existing speedrun timer as well as two new options.

With the speedrun timer enabled you can also enable a second timer that tracks your time in each level that resets at the end of each level.

The other new option is infinite levels. Rather than moving to the next level upon reaching the end, this option will make the level reset instead. This is helpful for practicing individual levels and keeping times for individual levels. If you have the speedrun timer enabled as well, the game will display your final time and wait for your input to continue.

Upon reaching the end of the game, your final time and deaths will be compared against your previous best time and fewest deaths, which is now recorded upon your first completion of the game. Note that if you use an older save file you will need to finish the game again to record a time to run against. Fastest times and fewest deaths are also stored separately for both endings.

Also, another note for those who play with a save from a previous version - in upgrading to the latest version of Gamemaker, an issue with the original build was fixed where some level indexes were out of order. This is now fixed, but because of this, if you load an already existing save you will likely be a few levels back from where you were before this update. If you're very unlucky the game might get stuck crashing on startup, and if this does happen, please get in contact and I can help with that. Other than that, using an already existing save file should have no other issues.

Please let me know if there are any issues with the new build.