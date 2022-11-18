Patch V0.44 tweaking horde mode and textures

Hello,

This patch addresses a few small changes the community suggested.

There was a bug with the sniper crossbow where you could hold the zoom while switching to your sidearm. That is fixed.

The Horde mode has had a lot of tweaking. The Alpha Vampires now have a cap on how many can spawn.

Basically how the Horde mode works is every 100 seconds the enemies start to get harder.

Enemies are selected at random, the Alpha has a one out of ten chance of spawning, but now if one is already spawned a timer is put in to give some buffer before a second one is spawned.

The Ghouls with TNT have longer timers on Horde mode now. Before they would blow up too early.

Some of the 4k textures have been lowered to 2k to help with texture streaming causing lag. These are mostly small things that you wouldn't notice anyway, planks of wood, that kind of stuff.

The water makes a noise now when the player walks through it.

That is about all for now!

DangerousBob