The Callisto update for 18 November 2022

Small update .7.10.3

The Callisto update for 18 November 2022

Small update .7.10.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Inspector. We are happy to announce the newest update to The Callisto!

Features

  • Spanish language subtitle implementation! We have included localized subtitles for Spanish.
  • Teleportation for ladders improved - If you're having trouble seeing them, make sure your VR settings don't have you in Seated Mode!

Adjustments

  • Fixed sudden sound triggers from a few pesky interactibles. Drawers and Lockers were the biggest offenders.

  • Adjusted inputs for controls in VR, Scan is A, Hack is B/on desktop, Scan is the R key, Middle Mouse is Hack.

  • Significant lighting overhauls- should make the rooms feel better lit with less visual bugs.

  • Minor static prop position adjustments.

  • Some objects have had their grab positions adjusted to be more natural.

  • Drawers can be opened in desktop mode. Point at the triangular icons on them and left-click.

Bugfixes

  • Drawers and lockers no longer spontaneously open.

  • Solved several small softlock problems.

  • Replaced a wall in the computer room that was causing occlusion issues.

