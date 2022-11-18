Small update .7.10.3

Hello, Inspector. We are happy to announce the newest update to The Callisto!

Features

Adjustments

Fixed sudden sound triggers from a few pesky interactibles. Drawers and Lockers were the biggest offenders.

Adjusted inputs for controls in VR, Scan is A, Hack is B/on desktop, Scan is the R key, Middle Mouse is Hack.

Significant lighting overhauls- should make the rooms feel better lit with less visual bugs.

Minor static prop position adjustments.

Some objects have had their grab positions adjusted to be more natural.