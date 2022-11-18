Small update .7.10.3

Hello, Inspector. We are happy to announce the newest update to The Callisto!
Features
- Spanish language subtitle implementation! We have included localized subtitles for Spanish.
- Teleportation for ladders improved - If you're having trouble seeing them, make sure your VR settings don't have you in Seated Mode!
Adjustments
-
Fixed sudden sound triggers from a few pesky interactibles. Drawers and Lockers were the biggest offenders.
-
Adjusted inputs for controls in VR, Scan is A, Hack is B/on desktop, Scan is the R key, Middle Mouse is Hack.
-
Significant lighting overhauls- should make the rooms feel better lit with less visual bugs.
-
Minor static prop position adjustments.
-
Some objects have had their grab positions adjusted to be more natural.
-
Drawers can be opened in desktop mode. Point at the triangular icons on them and left-click.
Bugfixes
-
Drawers and lockers no longer spontaneously open.
-
Solved several small softlock problems.
-
Replaced a wall in the computer room that was causing occlusion issues.
Changed files in this update