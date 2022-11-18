Major Balance Patch | IWC 0.76 Alpha Patch Notes

[www.infinitywarsclassic.com](www.infinitywarsclassic.com)

Welcome to the newest patch for Infinity Wars Classic, Alpha version 0.76.

Patch Notes

Tutorial Improvements

We've made some adjustments to the tutorial based on player reports, this will help new players learn the game, thanks for your feedback.

Tutorials now also display the rewards from completing them, in the tutorial selection screen.

Matchmaking Improvements

Fixed Silent disconnect issues. Previously if you disconnected with a player while in a game, there was a case where the the game would get stuck on "Waiting for opponent", this will now notify you of a disconnection and complete your game with the player, we will be continuing to look into this connection issue and if it is something related to our networking services, thanks for your patience

Pack Descriptions

Improved readability for Packs & bundles in the store to now have clearer information to what they contain. This was a community suggestion, thank you for your feedback.

Increased Quest XP

Quest Experience rewards have been multiplied by 15. Was created referencing an outdated EXP calculation, making them nearly meaningless.

Balance Changes/Redesigns

Overall Goals of these balance changes:

Prepare the groundwork for the next set by getting any last major factional mechanical theme reworks completed. Primarily changing Champions Matter to Unique Matters in OoS and buffing triple FD.

Complete any outstanding redesigns/buffs/nerfs, including Devil of Despair.

Devil of Despair Redesigned to:

Devil of Despair Cost:3 Morale:7

Character - Demon

Consume 1, Cannot be killed from non-damage sources.

Pay 1, Discard your left-most card: CARDNAME gains +3/+1. It gains untouchable until end of turn. This activation is preemptive, and can only be activated once per turn, and only while deployed.

6/6

Removed haste with more aggressive stat gain and base. As haste doesn't work from command zone anyway.

Champion Rework Changes

Goals: Overseers have for a long time had two parallel insular mechanical themes (themes that don't work well with other factions). Those being Angel tribal and Champion matters. This being made even more intertwined with all Champions being Angels.

In addition to this, Champions have a very strict lore role, that makes them very difficult to print more Champions or Champion support cards in the future that doesn't continue this insular design.

So the solution is to remove the Champion type, and split all Champion's matters cards between the insular Angel tribal, and the new less insular Unique matters subtheme, especially creating an overlap in OoS+FD.

At the same time this can also help rearrange the gameplay of some of OoS's 1 drops.

Overall this is supposed to leave OoS at about the same power level. We'll be keeping a close eye on if these any additional tuning.

All Champion cards Remove the Champion type

Sol's Loyalist Redesign text to "When Sol's Loyalist enters the deployed area, all Unique Characters you control in play, hand, and deck permanently gain +1/+0."

Strength of Leadership Redesign text to "Target Unique Character gains +8/+8"

Forerunner of the Champions Increase base stats to 4/4. Redesign text to "When a Unique Character enters the deployed area under your control, CARDNAME permanently gains +3/+3 and loses this ability."

Champion's Herald Redesign text to "Flying

Exhaust: If Champion's Herald is deployed, return Champion's Herald to your hand, then target Unique Character in your hand costs 1 less and gains haste next turn."

Champion's Companion Redesign text to "Flying

While Champion's Companion is deployed all Angels you control have Haste."

Increased cost to 7, increased stats to 10/10.

Champion's Attendant Reduce purity to 1P. Redesign text to "When you deploy Champion's Attendant, you may Overcharge it once. If you do, target Unique Character gains +5/+5."

Fiery Ascension Redesign text to "Target Character in your hand gains +4/+0, Flying, Charge, and becomes Unique in addition to their other types."

Flame Dawn Reworks/Buffs

Hilderic Change cost to 15-ish (Gonna be testing the exact cost sometime soon) and Reworking the cost reduction to "Hilderic's cost is reduced by the number of Characters you control that have attacked this game, divided by 3.

Increase stats by +0/+5 (20/15 total stats.)

Goal: Buff triple flame dawn's top end finishers and better reward their aggression only playstyle.

Vis +0/+10 (6/20 total stats)

Goal: Increase Vis's "floor" so that she is less useless when not overcharged for large amounts.

Fiery Wish First Mode changed to "All Characters in your hand and deck gain +4/+0 and charge until the end of the next turn."

Third mode changed to "Target Character in the Assault Zone gains Indestructible and Multistrike 2 until end of turn"

Goal: Buff triple flame dawn's midgame effects.

Proctul Pay 1, Exhaust: Deal 4 damage to target Character in the Support Zone.

Pay 4, Exhaust: Kill target Character in the Support Zone.

Goal: Keep Proctul's ability to punish Wealthy Nobles etc, but give her greater lategame sniping potential

Aberion's Apprentice Redesign to "When Aberion's Apprentice attacks, Characters in your Assault Zone gain +1/+0."

Goal: Add more small go-wide attack buffs to Flame Dawn to take the pressure off very swingy cards like Warcry.

Glory of the Empire "Redesign to:

"Aubade, Heart of the Empire Cost:2

Location

When a Character you control deals combat damage to the enemy fortress, that Character gains +3/+0 until the end of the next turn.""

Goal: Redesign a card so useless it was the wrong cost for over a year and nobody noticed.

Mega/Ultra Unit Rework

All Mega Units and Ultra Unit moved to 1P

Mega Unit 01 - 1P, Reduce Pilot ability cost to 0

Mega Unit 02 - 1P, Reduce cost to 10, Activated ability can only be activated from battlefield. Stats reduced to 28/28.

Goal creates a cleaner 8->9->10 curve for mega units. Encourages Activated ability to not be used safely from support in an non-interactive manner.

Mega Unit 03 - 1P, Ability changed to: Sacrifice a Artificial Character: Until end of turn Mega Unit 03 gains unstoppable and "When this enters combat for the first time this turn, it gains indestructible until the end of that combat."

Goal: The old ability was overpriced and conflicted with the shield of Unit 02. Instead I wanted to focus on its unstoppable, giving it the Shield Generator style ability.

CoV 3P Modifications

Cult of Verore is the king of Character removal, however it is supposed to struggle somewhat against value artifacts and locations, with no ways in 1P or 2P to remove those types, however it then had both typs of removal in 3P, which was seen as a clear break. At the same time 3P specifically wanted a little buff to have advantages over 2P CoV decks, so we've reworked the following two cards slightly:

Oblivion No longer destroys artifacts or locations. -4 Cost.

Goal: Long term factonal color pie rework. No artifact or location removal in CoV. In return give a minor cost buff. The aim is to overall buff the card but give more ways to play against it.

Annihilate Redesign to "Kill target enemy Character and all other enemy Characters with the same name.

Goal: Long term factonal color pie rework. No artifact or location removal in CoV. In return gives a powerful tool for mass token removal.

Misc Buffs/Nerfs

Mysterious Box of Wonder Increase cost by 1

Goal: Mysterious Boxx of wonder is both very efficient as a one-shot flicker, very efficient as a repeatable flicker engine, and can be used as a stall/tempo tool against enemies. For such power flexibility, it is just a little too efficient and restricts design space of future deployment zone effects.

Acolyte of the Altar Activated ability changed to Sacrifice

Goal: Revert of the Kill vs Sacrifice costing after the recent death effect changes.

Tibat No longer flickerable ("When CARDNAME is deployed")

Goal: Tibat is one of the best flicker targets in the game, especially in the mid-game. Due to not being in a core flicker focused color pair such as GI or OoS, we'd rather keep the card's strong effect but remove this synergy.

Denial of Surprise +1 Cost

Goal: Denial is not the source of Cov's core strength, but something that makes it much more narrow to adapt a deck against them, covering a weakness too well essentially in a way that is unlikely to be healthy medium-long term.

Cottontail VX1600 Increase stats to 18/18. Make the ability free but only once per turn while deployed.

Goal: Add more top end mechs to GI and make the card far less awkward to use.

Carrion Creeper Increase stats by +0/+3. (8/7 total stats)

Goal: While Carrion Creeper's previous nerf has given it the intended Gameplay experience, its stats were not at the right place, especially it's durability.

Dragon of Autumn Wind

Ability changed to:

Flying, Unstoppable

When you deploy Dragon of Autumn Wind or it deals damage to the enemy fortress, draw two non-Dragon Characters that cost 5 or more.

30/30

Goal: This card remains as one of the largest and most impactful cards in the game for Timmy players, but no longer be as impossible to predict with its Haste, but players still draw into more cards immediately. The non-dragon clause is to prevent it drawing copies of itself, which was a poor gameplay loop, especially with recycle etc.

One of Many Exhumed: Reduce One of Many Exhumed to 3 cost and give it -1 attack. (7/9 Stats in total)

Goal: One of Many Exhumed is currently too high a cost for an enabler and competing for slots too heavily with many of the payoff cards at 4 cost such as Infested Knight and Infested Hulker.

Aether Adept Reduce base stats to 4/4 reduce morale cost to 4

Goal: Slightly weaken Cov's early game board presence, and provide more counterplay to one of the faction's great early game commanders. While at the same time being a slight buff to Twins in Gray

Tygrugh, the Insane Change end of turn ability to require Tygrugh to be on the Battlefield, not Deployed.

Goal: As a top end finisher for triple Exiles, Tygrugh is certainly impactful enough, the main issue is that that impact doesn't quite have enough foreshadowing when played from hand and doesn't risk the card in combat at all. The effect will remain very powerful, but now gives the opponent a chance to know they need to play out their hand more.

Empath Battery Redesigned to "At the end of turn, if two or more Characters you control have entered the deployed area this turn, your Fortress gains 2 Health and you gain 2 Morale. If one of those Characters was a Human, your Fortress gains 4 Health and you gain 4 Morale instead."

Goal: The card is supposed to be about gaining incremental morale and health over the course of the game, however the card is proving problematic when spawning 6+ Characters on the field at once. This will only get worse with incoming Sleeper token creator cards.

Purification Stone Can no longer hit artifacts, locations, or the Command zone

Purification Stone hitting Artifacts and Locations has ended up being too swingy and out of the factional mechanical color pie of the faction, likewise the ability to hit multiple Command Zone slots often shut down opposing deck's gameplans in ways that make harder control plans smoother and takes pressure off the need to use other important cards like Humble on that zone.

There are several other balance changes we are potentially looking at soon, specifically Medi's unintended use at high level play and if Calamity's current implementation is contributing too much to overly long games.

Bugfixes

Fixed issue where cards in the deckbuilder list view could display incorrect text

Music no longer plays at the same time as the trailer

Fixed some compiler errors from vanity changes

Fixed Crystal of Madness not working with zero cards in hand

Fixed deck loading issues

Fixed Xac, Lost in Lunacy to properly filter for exile keyword based cards (including ability cards), and handle enabling it's exile mechanic, so that it can be played next turn as if it has been discarded.

Fixed premade vanity validation

Fixed AI using incorrect target filters for wish cards

Fixed some tooltip i2 inconsistencies

Fixed Masking on the tutorial Selection display, added savedata appending module, minor tutorial 1 tweaks

Added Notification ID matching so duplicate notifications wont get created if they already exists and are shown

Fixed Taiga on death not accounting for tags given through card effects

Fixed a bug with registration incorrectly not updating PlayFab title data when first registering an account.

Fixed the loading panel async behaviour still running if the user exits back to the main menu due to photon room connection issues

Fixed game getting stuck waiting for the opponent to make their turn when in a multiplayer match due to networking issues with room joining/leaving.

Fixed several issues with card cosmetics not showing properly in decks, and being incorrectly reverted back to grey-scale.

Fixed several issues with exile mechanic.

Fixed Augmented Ninja's Targeting trigger affecting other ability cards casted after it.

Fixed cards appearing semi-transparent in the graveyard after dissolving.

Fixed Xac, Lost in Lunacy not correctly giving all exile cards the ability to be played after you use Xac's exile.

Fixed card Stamps being displayed on the battlefield.

Fixed Exclusive unreleased cards available shown in the deck builder.

Fixed several card description issues not using correct text.

The Tutorial will have some time to go before it has all four missions completed and voiced properly, but we're already working on that as we speak, while also working on the systems that will help some of our other upcoming features. Thanks for checking out the patch notes, remember to tell a friend about our game until they're minorly annoyed by you, and we'll see you on the battlefield, Rift Runner!

