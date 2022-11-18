 Skip to content

Bless Unleashed update for 18 November 2022

Guess the Word SNS Event

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Greetings Adventurers

Come and join our weekly Guess the Word event and win prizes!

To participate click the link below.

https://www.facebook.com/BlessUnleashedPC/photos/a.216584145550275/1305629726645706/

Regards

Bless Unleashed VALOFE Team

🔊🔊🔊 Make sure to add us on the following social media sites to follow Bless Unleashed! 🔊🔊🔊
Twitter: @blessunleashedp
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/BlessUnleashedPC/
Website: https://www.blessunleashedpc.com/
Discord: https://discord.gg/TAVukZMA8w
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BlessUnleashedPC

Bless Unleashed Content Depot 1254121
