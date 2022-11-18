Optimization patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9965145 · Last edited 18 November 2022 – 06:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Improvements

Large-scale optimization patches have been carried out throughout the game

It's okay if you grow up without a problem and catch monsters well, but if you run away without catching monsters, it's lagging and it takes a long time to die or escape.

This has led to game-wide optimization, which seems significant.

(Monsters may still accumulate ridiculously or temporarily stutter due to effects)

If you press Play after patching, it may take some time to start the game

This is only done at the first play due to many changes, so you can play normally if you wait

Thank you!