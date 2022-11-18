Icarus Week Fifty Update | Open World Mode gets dynamic missions

Our initial implementation of Open World has been well received and we are excited to follow this up with the addition of dynamic missions to Open World sessions together with some performance improvements.

These Open World Missions allow us to bring a richer experience directly into our persistent world experience. Inside an Open World session, you can now launch special Missions from a Short Range Radio in your base. Eight mission types and variations depending on your biome and difficulty give you over 50 different versions to play.

Performance improvements to reduce the impact of Unreal Engine RVT tech have been implemented that can improve performance significantly for many players.

We’ve also introduced a new bug reporting feature, which will help provide more detailed debug info to help us solve more challenging bugs such as disappearing deployables and voxels upon reload.

Finally, we talk a bit more about our upcoming Decentralization, and why it’s so important after an outage we experienced earlier this week.

Open World Missions

Establishing the Open World mode has allowed us to expand the game into a more persistent experience, but we wanted to bring our mission experience into this. This week we're bringing a variety of dynamic missions into Open World mode. Missions with varying objectives and challenges can be launched from your Open World session, with variations based on your map location, biome and selected difficulty.

The new Short Range Radio can be made at the Crafting Bench (after unlocking in the Blueprint Tree) and requires ten wood, eight ropes and fifteen iron. Once crafted and deployed, engaging with it will provide two contracts to choose between, with any you select being repeatable in the future.

The eight types of mission available are:

Hunt: Kill a quota of wild animals that spawn in the current biome

Kill a quota of wild animals that spawn in the current biome Grow: Grow a quota of vegetables and deliver

Grow a quota of vegetables and deliver Mine: Collect a quota of a requested ore and deliver

Collect a quota of a requested ore and deliver Collect: Search for downed prospectors and collect and deliver their IDs

Search for downed prospectors and collect and deliver their IDs Scan: Scan a location with the scanner provided, defend the scanner

Scan a location with the scanner provided, defend the scanner Cache: Collect a cache from a previous prospector

Collect a cache from a previous prospector Boss: Kill a wandering boss animal

Kill a wandering boss animal Tools: Craft and deliver 3 tools of varying tech levels

Completion of your assigned mission will result in a Reward Pod descending to your location, where you can choose between one of three offered rewards and be granted XP for your efforts.

These Missions differ from those in the Missions game mode, so don’t forget to still play them especially if you want to unlock Boss enemy items or find exotics. In future, we’re looking at more ways to integrate the rich mission experience of the base game with Open World mode, while still having some unique stand-alone Missions.

We have experienced three months of back to back growth in player numbers, revenue, and playtime - much of which driven by Open World mode. As such, it's clear that players enjoy this and our community and many content creators have provided excellent advice for us about how to focus the experience. As such we will be expanding and developing Open World mode based on your feedback. Please continue to let us know your thoughts and ideas on how to develop this further.

Performance

We’re implementing the performance improvement we talked about last week, with early indications from our experimental testers suggesting positive improvements for mid to low-spec players.

To explain the change, Icarus previously utilized Unreal Engine’s Runtime-Virtual-Texture (RVT) technology to provide terrain texture details and environmental blending for our rocks and cliffs. We found that our heavy use of this tech had led to a GPU bottleneck. We have substantially eased the strain caused by this bottleneck, improving performance and specifically, FPS.

We released this improvement to our experimental branch testers earlier in the week, and have received feedback ranging from no change to significant improvement with one user reported seeing frame improvements from 14fps to 50fps on Epic settings, and another from 40-70fps averages to 60-80fps averages (with DLSS on). Some other encouraging feedback included players now being able to spot creatures at greater distances, and having landscape load far quicker and more seamlessly. This will, of course, depend on your individual hardware spec, settings, world complexity etc. as unfortunately players with high-spec machines already experiencing high frame-rates report less improvement from this change.

At times it can be frustrating as a player to see an update that doesn't improve performance, with comments coming up like "why aren't they fixing performance first?". Performance is an ongoing task and clear focus for our team since launch. With ICARUS we pushed the boundaries of the engine, even working directly with Nvidia on new functionality. This means the development and systems are quite complex, and it can take a log of time to bring performance improvements. We have dedicated team members looking at the game, profiling it, and developing fixes. This area is one of the most complicated to schedule, so sometimes weeks can go by without major fixes being deployed.

Bug Tracking

We wanted to address one of the larger bugs impacting the community currently which, due to its unique circumstances, make it difficult for us to fix.

Disappearing buildings, deployables and deep ore veins when reloading a game has been plaguing many players for some time. We have difficulty being able to reproduce the bug internally, making it hard to identify the root cause of the issue. When it does happen locally, or players send us their ‘prospect files’, a save has already occurred and overwritten the reload state we needed to see what happened.

We have added a new Report Bug button in the game, that allows you to anonymously send bug tickets to our devs which will include any errors/warnings that have occurred in the logs.

If you lose any buildings or deployables, please hit Escape and use the Report an Issue button.

Feature Upvote is also still active, and is the best place for sharing suggestions, improvements, thoughts and concerns.

Data Decentralization

As we’ve mentioned before, for the past few months we’ve been working on how to remove the game's online requirement and our dependence on our back-end server architecture for many reasons including resiliency, cost and reducing complexity.

Games as a Service (GaaS) is a popular term in development, referring to online titles that monetize through the games live and run as a live service. Piracy is difficult because of the games "online service" nature. Initially, ICARUS has been very much like this. We have been prioritizing a move away from this, to decentralizing the game and pushing as much as possible to the community. While this means a reduction in some functionality, it dramatically increases redundancy and the ability for players to play the game how they would like.

Decentralizing the games architecture allows our community to run the game how they see fit, and ensures the game a long life independent of the studio running it. This has been a conscious decision at our studio, across all of our products including unreleased ones, so that we can focus on making good games with excellent tools. By focusing on the games, and providing the tools to run them, we believe this maximizes both the lifetime and the creativity of the games themselves.

- Dean Hall, CEO

Earlier this week we had a significant outage with players unable to connect and had us even considering bringing this change forward, but we are making good progress and want to make sure we’ve tested and addressed any issues migrating data from our servers onto users PCs. We still have a few connection issues when first joining a dedicated server which we are actively looking into but we are happy with progress.

We have been working with server providers who have been testing the dedicated server and are providing useful feedback. If anyone is interested in trying the branch, we update throughout the week and talk about bugs and issues in our Discord in the #data-decentralization-branch channel. Click here to join.

This work really will open up doors to us to add a lot of things to the game, including significantly expanding the number of players who can play in a session at once. Our currently testing has been with eight players in a session at one time, for example.

ICARUS is the first major title the studio has produced and it would be fair to say our launch was rocky. With the launch we undertook a review of how we were working and made adjustments, as well as some key decisions. One commitment we made was to work on the quality of the base game, and customer satisfaction, before we looked at monetization. We originally had plans for more additional monetization, such as DLC including more expansions - but have moral objections to monetizing the project while reception was deservedly mixed.

Instead of this, we committed to weekly updates even through holiday periods to build customer and player confidence, to allow us time to develop the experience. As such, we're still not at a point where we feel comfortable releasing paid DLC, as we feel there is still some work to be done getting the base game to an experience players are satisfied with.

To ease our production processes we publish our changelogs verbatim, so keen eyes will have noticed we have been doing a lot of work on future DLC content for some time and we are mostly there in a number of aspects, but I will continue to delay the launch of the DLC until we are satisfied the base game is broadly representative of what our players want and expect.

Even when we do launch future DLC, we will continue to prioritize development of the base game and have DLC being supporting content. Additionally the studio is committed to ensuring DLC does not divide the community such as when playing with friends.

There is no specific targeted date for the launch of paid DLC and content. We will continue to listen to your comments and discuss it with you, here and on Discord.

Dean Hall, CEO

Like our work? Please consider supporting our other games!

We have a separate team who very passionately work on Stationeers. We've been working hard on major refactors of the game, and are increasingly proud of where the project is at. We're getting even closer to releasing a major multiplayer update that will make it easier than ever to play multiplayer together. Please check it out, and wishlist it or buy to support our work.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/544550/Stationeers/

Changelog v1.2.25.104293

New Content

Adding Dynamic Quests for Growing & Mining, Updating Kill Dynamic Quest

Adding Dynamic Quests for Scanning and Dead Prospector Retrieval

Tweaked Mission EQS to better work with quest distances

Adding Dynamic Quests for Hunt and Cache

Added Anchored Behaviour to Wolves by default that can be enabled via spawner

Adding New EQS for Close AI Quest Spawning

Unlocking 'SMPL' interface for triggering dynamic missions

Fixing Dynamis Mission 'Hunt' as it wasn't counting the creatures killed correctly

Adding Dynamic Quest Table and ability to trigger quests from in session

Update Exotic Delivery Interface to have its own widget and not use the Mission Communicator BP

Adding new Strings for SMPL interface

Adding Rudimentry Flare to Reward Pod which fires into the air upon landing

Fixing up mission communicator text and adding a shift to the base dynamic mission spawn location

Adding FName as a possible generic actor record on the save game

Adding a new UI for Dynamic Quest Reward Selection

Fixing some typos in the Dynamic Quest Descriptions

Submitting missed Dynamic Quest Reward Structure File

Adding cheat to Skip Quest Steps

Updating Enviroment Queries to Query based on Mission Board Or Actor instead of Pawn

Updating Dynamic Kill quest to have different bosses per atmosphere type

Adding functions to call to clean up quest objects when a quest is complete

Updating Scan Dynamic quest to clean its mission objects up after mission complete

Fixing up Quest UI so it works with missions being cleaned up after they have finished

Reworked Dynamic Quest Rewards so there is a lot more variety

Fixed Dynamic Quest reward options now have an interactable tooltip

Resaving DynamicQuestRewardsDatatable

Added first iteration of Dynamic Quest Reward Items

Added first iteration of Dynamic Quest Reward sets, pre-lore

Add basic audio cues for dynamic quest UI and item setup

Adding ability to select from 2 dynamic missions when interacting with the Short Range Radio

Adding fallback cases to mission selection location

Adding DynamicQuestSeed to GameState & GameModeRecorder so missions are set until completed reguardless of Short Range Radio

Adding new UI for Short Range Radio Mission Selection

Adding Weighting to Dynamic Quest Selection for Generation

Setting Dynamic Quest Reward Item Selection Weighting to 100 by default instead of 1

Updating Short Range Radio to Propertly Roll Dynamic Quests based on Weight

Removing unused UI asset for dynamic quests

Fixing default values for various quest weightings

Updating Dynamic Quests to include Difficulty Reward Modifier

Updating Dynamic Quest Distance Spawning logic, so it slightly futher away

Updating Grow Missions to only include things the player can grow on Olympus & Styx

Updating Hunt Quest to include extra spawning of creatures specific to the mission

Updating Mine Quests to include different ores based on session difficulty

Updating Quest reward UI to show the scaled rewards based on session difficulty

Couple of UI audio tweaks for dynamic missions

Added additional dynamic quest reward items and sets.

Added lore to all dynamic quest rewards

More tweaks to dynamic mission audio:

Fix phys mat on T2 communication device

Add charge sound to transport pod ascent sequence

Replace mission confirm UI audio on dynamic quest option widget

Adding new Tools Dynamic quest, scales on both selected difficutly and asks the player to craft & delivery 1 out of a possibly 7 sets of items per difficulty

Unlocking Short Range Radio Talent to be unlocked on the T2 Tech Tree

Resized Reward Pod Inventory as it was not required to be as big as it was (60->24)

Fix flare assets to be configurable for color

Tweak flare logic for Transport Pod

Increasing Dynamic Quest Spawn Location and Updating EQS

Updating Cache Dynamic Quest Spawn Location

Fixing Tools Dynamic Quest Completion condition, so it actually completes

Scaled cache reward options to be similar in level to dynamic quest rewards

Increased minimum cache rewards

Remove debug setup for Transport Pod

Updating Dynamic Quest EQS & Dropship Landing EQS to use the correct QueryContext

Updated Cache quest so it can be completed after a reload & allowing some items a percent chance to spawn

Dynamic missions now generate a mission difficulty, which is saved in the QuestManager and Recorded as needed

Updating all dynamic quests to use the dynamic mission difficulty rather than the prospect difficulty for scaling

Fixing Short Range Radio's itemable and durabable data, it will now have a proper name, icon, description and health

Add an autodetect GPU button to Graphics Settings

Add an Auto Detect button to Graphics Settings

Performs GPU and RAM detection and applies settings based on what is found

This means users have a 'make it go faster' shortcut button

Updating Transport Pod Inventory Length

Rescaled quest rewards, notably reducing boss crafting materials and increasing their fully crafted counterparts

Fixing Short Range Radio not having a meshable entry

Made changes to DynamicQuestReward and Mission_Communicator_T2. Still needs to be adjusted

Added new option in escape menu to 'Report an Issue' that can be used to directly report a bug report to our bug tracker along with useful game state information. Added UE4 Sentry plugin to give better integration/control over what is reported back

Adjusted Short Range Radio UI to match concepts

Adjusted Dynamic Mission Reward UI to match concepts

Limited Short Range Radio to only work in Open World Mode

Final touches on Dynamic Missions widget clean up

Dynamic Quests no longer provide the 2 experience events

Swapping Experience granted from Dynamic Quests to use the dynamic mission difficutly variable for scaling

Collect Dynamic Quests now spawns additional enemies

Kill Dynamic Quests now spawns additional enemies

Collection Dynamic Missions Clean Up Correctly Now

Dynamic Mission Locations now increase based on the selected dynamic mission difficulty

Added Settings module to Icarus build.cs, removed WITH_EDITOR flags around SentryModule ISettingsModule

Added Settings module to Sentry.Build.cs

Fixing Short Range Radio not having the correct talent requirement - fixes blueprint talent display

Adding additional Text to Login Screen for Connection Status

Removing ws from socket header

Rebalanced dynamic mission rewards to offer higher tier rewards more often and more basic materials when they appear. - Increased dynamic cache mission rewards. - Fixed dynamic tools mission Antibiotics step. - Quest rewards now correctly show the unscaled value if the value does not scale (eg if you get 1 tool)

Fixing issues with Collect Dynamic Quest where items were not spawning in the collection bodies as intended

Adding redundance case for collection quest bodies item spawning

Dynamic Mission EQSs now avoid generating points on water

Adding ability to cancel dynamic quests, if a quest is cancelled there is a 10minute delay before another quest can be undertaken

Adding Replication for the Dynamic Quest Seed

Adding a new gameplay config option for DynamicQuestCancelDelay

Modifying Exotic Delivery ship Spawning to use the new Dynamic quest pod logic

Updating Dynamic mission range to be slightly larger

Removing Red light on the Short Range Radio

Adding new EQS for quest spawning

Updating Cache Quest to include new cache eqs

Updating Dynamic Quest Weightings

Fixed dynamic mission scaling for Mine mission when selecting difficulty, and removed chance to require titanium as a handin

Fixing issue if clients and the server interacted with the reward pod on quick sucess and selected a reward that both rewards could be given

Fixing the reward pod flare & smoke not showing on the derived classes

Tweaked dynamic mission rewards, making long term quarantine reward and hunting supplies rarer. Increased bone drop from hunting rewards

Added new Test to Dynamic Mission EQSs to prevent picking points next to existing IcarusActors

Fixed

'Max' Crafting UI button now works as expected for items that require Fillable inputs (water, fuel, etc)

Fixed typo in the MK-200 Weaponized Laser (Repaired) item, and updated to US spelling standard

Water pumps no longer automatically increase the water levels in the water trough

Fixed a bug where on respawning, the off hand item on the quickbar would still be focused while no item is there

Fixed issue causing the STRANGE HARVEST mission flower to not have the poison cloud on first spawn

Grenages dont damage structures or deployables

Grenades (and sandworm spit) will now damage buildings and deployables

Grenades (and sandworm spit) will now damage buildings and deployables

Melee weapons can again damage buildings and deployables (fix for throwables change)

Corrected Caveworm Icon

