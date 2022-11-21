New Skins & New Map!

We are very glad to announce Richman 11 has its first content update! We prepare a brand new skin for all the female characters and a new map! What are you waiting for? Come and look what your favorite characters in new skins look like!
Details of patch:
1.Add a new map “Carnival” for classic mode.
2.New skins for all female characters: Xiaomei, Miss Money, Baby King, Princess Sarah, Wu Mhi, Candy and Wumela.
3.Add “SAVE” function to local multi-player mode.
4.Fix the display bug of Hall.
5.Optimization on Loading page.
6.Improve the stocks interface display in English.
7.Improve the graphics of map “Snow Country” and “Angel Island”.
Changed files in this update