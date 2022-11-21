 Skip to content

Richman 11 update for 21 November 2022

New Skins & New Map!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are very glad to announce Richman 11 has its first content update! We prepare a brand new skin for all the female characters and a new map! What are you waiting for? Come and look what your favorite characters in new skins look like!

Details of patch:
1.Add a new map “Carnival” for classic mode.

2.New skins for all female characters: Xiaomei, Miss Money, Baby King, Princess Sarah, Wu Mhi, Candy and Wumela.

3.Add “SAVE” function to local multi-player mode.

4.Fix the display bug of Hall.

5.Optimization on Loading page.

6.Improve the stocks interface display in English.

7.Improve the graphics of map “Snow Country” and “Angel Island”.

