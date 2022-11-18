Hotfix 1.0.5f : Fixed Max hp bug.

Share · View all patches · Build 9964340 · Last edited 18 November 2022 – 03:09:13 UTC by Wendy

The bug is about players, max hp did not meet expectations.

The error is player's max hp is 75, not 100.

I fixed this bug now.

So the player's max hp is 100 now.

I'm very sorry for this.

But it is everything all right now.