Hotfix 1.0.5f : Fixed Max hp bug.

The bug is about players, max hp did not meet expectations.
The error is player's max hp is 75, not 100.
I fixed this bug now.
So the player's max hp is 100 now.
I'm very sorry for this.
But it is everything all right now.
