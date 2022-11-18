 Skip to content

Last Command update for 18 November 2022

Hotfix 1.0.5f : Fixed Max hp bug.

Share · View all patches · Build 9964340 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The bug is about players, max hp did not meet expectations.
The error is player's max hp is 75, not 100.

I fixed this bug now.

So the player's max hp is 100 now.

I'm very sorry for this.
But it is everything all right now.

Changed files in this update

