Patch - 1.1.18.4 Bug Fixes and QOL changes

Resolved an issue where loaded buildings that have an 'unfold animation' will continue taking up performance costs for roughly 30 seconds or more after the game load completes (math issue in disabling their animation cost after fold animation completion has been resolved) bFrom a user submited save file "Save12", this results in roughly .5ms being saved during each second of roughly the first minute of gameplay

Optimzations to Capture Trucks

Post Process tweaked to make the world look less "Dark"/ washed out

Cassnadra Yates starting operator added to replace the "default" one. We will be rolling out more variations over the next few weeks. Customization will still be a long term goal

Operator Movement and Camera Controls vastly improved

Operator Crouch system revised

Operator Melee revised to be more effective (Middle mouse button)

Adjusted pod trace logic to try to prevent pods from spawning 'on top of buildings' (with 'repeat check trace' that rejects the Pod Trace in the BP if it is outside the target zone)

-Increased grace area for constructing the Chelsey/LT hives (since in one test a hive landed smack dab on a bridge in such a way that it blocked traffic successfully)

Minor safety fix to Juggernaut

Improved safety fix for buildings unfolding when loading saves, to make sure they don't 'stay folded' in some situations

Fixed a loading issue that made vehicles end up in the 'first group position' in the Unit Group Windows at the top left

Updated ZoneManager to also call its civilian destinations updated delegate if one of its registered

Rebuilt collisions for Parking Complex in Grid 6

Collision clean-up for crane in construction zone, readjustment of Zone 7 and 8 borders and Location Volumes.

Updated Mission Objectives widget to be slightly larger (due to new font size) to try to prevent some text-wrapping issues

adjusted its show/hide animations to be a bit more effective

Moved quicksave to F8 (from comma, which was also fighting with Select Next Mortar)

Moved quickload to F9

Added a 'JumpToMinimapPing' keybind (to Period key), instead of having it be combined with Slow Motion on the Spacebar. If pressed within a roughly 3.5 second timeframe of a minimap ping occurring, your camera will move to the ping

Fix to pain causing volume incorrectly killing units in horde map 01 in certain spots

Repairs to Golden Gate Bridge ramp collisions

Repairs to Golden Gate Bridge ramp collisions Made several improvements to Attack Move handling- Should no longer 'lock up' if you issue an attack move order to units already in an Attack Move order if said units are also in Run Mode

Similarly, ordering an Attack Move on currently-running units should now properly stop them (though it may take a moment for them to rotate to target if already in combat range: better response than before, however)

Improved some of the spawning logic for Unit Movers to try to stop situations where they spawn 'stuck'

Improved move order logic for non-Assault/Guard unit movers to hopefully stop Infected from getting 'confused' about where to go, resulting in them just clumping up and refusing to move

Fixed completed Turrets not properly displaying 'Are you sure you want to destroy this' text when you manually destroy them via command window

Updated Medic 'CurrentHealingTarget' Medics no longer use rotation animations while they have a valid CurrentHealingTarget (to prevent 'overly fidgeting' while trying to track someone to heal them)

Medics It no longer uses a 'glowing yellow' animation to indicate status, but simply changes the icon to Yellow if a status is in effect (to save performance), too

Fixed the Ammo call-in disabling if you were at or above unit capacity

Fixed an issue with the Infection Zone widget show/hide button capturing 'keyboard focus' if you click it

Overhaul of Grid 8 on Presidio and landscape clean-up to increase buildable area on and around the mountain. Location volume revisions to follow.

Bounds fix for orange-tarp boxes that were flashing

Result: Guns and basic infected AI a bit more unified and centralized, though this needs more work. As it stands, though, the multi-weapon firing now properly will call WeaponStopFire and Decrement Spread (so the missiles from the Shawnee no longer will permanently gain spread and fire incorrectly)

Fix for Road mesh quality when used with splines.

Animation mirroring is now working for when you shift the player camera

Fixed units not properly marking themselves as not being recently rendered if they're spawned or loaded as visible in-world, but not currently in front of the camera

Shadow Optimzations so you can limit the amount of Dynamic shadows you can see at once.

Updated the setting's name+description in the Advanced Video Options widget to more closely reflect what it does

Options menu hovertips 'fix pass'

Updated a lot of hovertips not functioning at all in the Pause Menu's options menu

Did a spelling/grammar pass on a lot of options/hovertips

Improved offsets to minimize situations where the hovertip would 'go off the left of the screen'

Matched the scaling of the hovertips on the Pause Menu and on the Main Menu (to 1.25, instead of having one at 1.0 and another at 1.5)

Fixed the Audio Options in the Pause Menu not properly having a background

Added new location volumes for Grid 8 improve CP truck deployment

Splash updated

Added operator only damage multipliers to make TPS more responsive

Fixed UI scaling for spread

Updated the Load Game slot buttons to use a switch to localized text, rather than trying to read the enum value directly, when displaying difficulty (should hopefully fix builds displaying the difficulty using the incorrect text - something which doesn't seem to occur in-engine)

Fixed AI_Vehicle not properly getting enemy vertical position when comparing turret rotation towards target

Updated vehicle AI to always update turret rotation to target instead of only when we're not already facing it

Updated Shawnee's 30mm's animation blueprint to no longer lock its yaw to forward-facing, and to have much greater Pitch freedom ([11, -180] pitch)

Shawnee should be able to fire its 30mm a lot more accurately now.

Shooting logic should be much the same for most units, but the Shawnee now will no longer be able to fire its Rocket Pods unless facing the target (its 30mm however is much more able to rotate and shoot as needed)

Move proxy adjustments to help smooth out movement from Treasure Island North to South

Added a navblock to a part near the docks in TI North G6 to fix a spot where units could get 'stuck'

Updated Player Formation Move Handler to not 're-issue' a move command to itself again periodically if the target location hasn't changed since the last check (and we weren't interrupted/blocked from reaching it), to prevent situations where the Move Handler might 'repeatedly backtrack' due to two similarly-long pathways that it cannot decide between (such as a particular ambulance in TI North G3)

All units have had their focus logic compleltly rewritten to resolve instances where they look in the wrong direction consistnetly.

Helicopters should no longer fly sideways or other nonsense

Improved Garrison/Degarrison logic and Construction logic to try to stop units from failing to see enemies when exiting a vehicle or exiting construction mode: seems to work pretty well

Base infected health lowered to 150

Critical damage stat added to all weapons. Based on weapon different weapons have different critical chances. We will implement UI to add this in the future in alignment with our want to add attachments

Fixed turrets not properly saving auto-reload setup

Fixed the co-pilot and backseat medic meshes in the Capture Truck (they were A-posing due to using updated anims but outdated meshes)

Fixed Juggernaut and Leviathan having references to the old Ragdoll functions

Slight update to hovertip for Restrictor to try to make it more clear that it's for the Leviathan

Updated ammo-refill for multi-weapon characters to try to 'reload' the non-primary weapon if the unit is not in combat, or the weapon was empty at the time of ammo refill

More updates to Formation handling to try to minimize backtracking. Needs more fixes for vehicle setups, but hopefully should be better for all-soldier move orders

Made changes to Helicopter 'building avoidance' logic. They should be a bit more reliable in how they navigate and get into posistion to rappel

Result: Helicopters able to more ably navigate tighter building lineups, such as the western side of Treasure Island north, or the cities of Presidio (test giving a fastrope order on the streetcorner near a tall building, for example!)

Helicopters will now turn towards current combat target if armed (not perfect yet, but fairly good)

Updated some reloading logic to allow the Shawnee to reload its rockets during combat when it would fail sometimes

Updated 'Fire into Air' to not be added to your abilities on the Command Menu if you do have soldiers selected (to stop Cerberus Mortar from being unable to mobilize)

Also improved 'mortar deselection' on mobilizing a Mortar Cerberus to properly remove the Mortar from the SelectedActors array, too, so the radio option will properly appear when mobilizing a Mortar Cerberus that's selected by itself

Updated several issues with Cerberus mortar animation setup to make it properly fold, unfold, and aim

Sockets adjusted for Grenade Launcher and Javelin so their VFX works with the new standards we have implemented.

Added a new collision channel to allow weapons to properly shoot through see-through block all including projectiles from spitters. Fences/Wooden fences things that make sense they could shoot through.

Weapon spread values revised for all weapons based on user feedback on making them not stormtroopers

Speculative fix towards Juggernaut Wallbuster AI crash (again)

Fixed skeleton mapping issues with the civilians male and female

Fixed missing fastrope animations on some classes (like civilians and medics) assigned

Please note the following going forward (Restart your game/steam to get the update if needed

Known Bugs

New Versioning Number system

We are changing the way we do version numbers to simplify them going into the future. The one will represent a "release" version and the octet following it will the title update or major patch version we are on.

1.2.1

1 = Release version

2 = Title Update (Major Update)

1 = Minior Fix/bug fixes etc

