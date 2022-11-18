LONN | Patch 1

Hey everyone we have our first patch to the game, we hope this improves your experience.

Improvement Hand responsiveness has been improved, should feel like there is less delay now when moving your hands around.

Improvement When you close your fist now the hand collider scales to match. So when you punch an enemy now with a closed fist it’ll look and feel like it’s connecting.

Improvement City NPCs and Gang Members have improved animation blending when moving towards you, attacking and going from sprinting to combat. Should not appear like they are sliding anymore.

Improvement The physics on City NPCs and Gang Members and tweaked the settings so you can sweep their legs.

Improvement With the physics improvements the ragdoll for City NPC/Gang Members has a little impulse now so it should feel more satisfying when you defeat them or sweep their legs.