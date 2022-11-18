Update 1.2.0: Reworked visuals, new weather effects, many small improvements

Hi everyone,

Recently we have been working to improve the visual and the weather system of the game, gaining huge improvements. We also worked to improve other aspects of the game. Here's the full list of the changelogs:

New features:

•Improved visual in general.

•Reworked procedural skybox.

•New Rain & Snow effects.

•Added "switch squad member" function on gamepads (holding pause button).

•Added new US uniforms and reworked old ones (They are now more accurate).

•Added new sound FXs.

Fixes:

•Fixed Montecassino battle.

•Improvements in lighting.

•Improvements in fog.

•Improved Stalingrad map and missions.

•Improved Roi-Namur map and missions.

•Improvements in Gamepad controls.

•Improvements in sounds.

•Fixes in lamps.

•Some performance improvements.

•Some improvemens in localization.

•Various other fixes from feedbacks and suggestions.

For the next weeks we will focus mostly on cargo planes for big parachue operations to be used in Mission Editor and in future campaigns, and at the same time we are getting some progresses in the full animation rework.

Regarding Nintendo Switch we managed to complete to prepare the new patch that will bring all the changes from version 1.1.6 up to this version we just released (1.2.0). The improvements on Switch will include better visual and huge improvements in performance and Stability. It will also bring the new campaigns (Roi-Namur free campaign and Stalingrad DLC) on the console. We are waiting for Nintendo's approval on the update and it will take around 1 month. We will release updates regarding this on the Discord server.

In case you didn't know we have defined a precise roadmap for the next month of development and you can read it here.

We keep improving all features of the base game and as always we will be going on listening to suggestions from people inside the Steam Discussions and the Discord server.

The updates for the base game we are constantly releasing are very expansive, so if you are interested on giving us a hand to make a better work, this is our Patreon channel. All the money raised from this will be spent to make a better game.



Thank you all,

Marco