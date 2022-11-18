 Skip to content

Straya update for 18 November 2022

Update v0.7

Update v0.7

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added - New job / area
Added - New critter - Frill neck lizard
Added - New critter - Roach
Added - New weapon
Added - New voice for Doc
Added - Time of day is now saved
Added - Can now use the phone box to get a lift back to the pub
Added - New pickup - Rough diamond
Changed - Most critters can now be snuck up on when crouching
Changed - Overall visual tweaks
Changed - Chopper uses more fuel
Changed - Chopper uses more fuel when flying higher
Changed - Min Min now teleports critters if they get close
Changed - Extra stamina increase when having a drink
Changed - Visual changes to vehicles callers
Changed - Tweaks to Pituri Guardian
Changed - Thin out trees around the cattle yard area
Fixed - Issue with chopper screen
Fixed - Minor landscape issues
Fixed - Issue with flying critters flying too high
Fixed - Issue with rain inside containers
Fixed - Driving in water (Fresh and sea) now causes vehicle damage
Fixed - Issue with critter dodge

All feedback welcome and please report any issues in the Bugs section.

Changed files in this update

Straya Content Depot 1577471
  • Loading history…
