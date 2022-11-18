Update v0.7

Added - New job / area

Added - New critter - Frill neck lizard

Added - New critter - Roach

Added - New weapon

Added - New voice for Doc

Added - Time of day is now saved

Added - Can now use the phone box to get a lift back to the pub

Added - New pickup - Rough diamond

Changed - Most critters can now be snuck up on when crouching

Changed - Overall visual tweaks

Changed - Chopper uses more fuel

Changed - Chopper uses more fuel when flying higher

Changed - Min Min now teleports critters if they get close

Changed - Extra stamina increase when having a drink

Changed - Visual changes to vehicles callers

Changed - Tweaks to Pituri Guardian

Changed - Thin out trees around the cattle yard area

Fixed - Issue with chopper screen

Fixed - Minor landscape issues

Fixed - Issue with flying critters flying too high

Fixed - Issue with rain inside containers

Fixed - Driving in water (Fresh and sea) now causes vehicle damage

Fixed - Issue with critter dodge

All feedback welcome and please report any issues in the Bugs section.