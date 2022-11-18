 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Unlanded update for 18 November 2022

Update #4

Share · View all patches · Build 9964005 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey, mates!

This time the update brings a little bit of story to the game. Some text shows up occasionally and... that's it so far!

This update contains only a part of the narrative experience, so I'd suggest playing it only if you want to see how things develop. Or if you'd like to give some feedback. Feedback is always appreciated :)

Thanks for staying tuned!

Changelog:

  • Narrative texts in-game
  • Narrative texts in the scenes menu
  • Minor fixes all around
  • Removed the "level is broken" feature from the "liquids" level

P.S. English is not my native and I plan to do the weirdness check and translations later. If something sounds too strange to you, plz let me know :)

Changed files in this update

Unlanded Windows Depot 1043711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link