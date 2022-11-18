Hey, mates!

This time the update brings a little bit of story to the game. Some text shows up occasionally and... that's it so far!

This update contains only a part of the narrative experience, so I'd suggest playing it only if you want to see how things develop. Or if you'd like to give some feedback. Feedback is always appreciated :)

Thanks for staying tuned!

Changelog:

Narrative texts in-game

Narrative texts in the scenes menu

Minor fixes all around

Removed the "level is broken" feature from the "liquids" level

P.S. English is not my native and I plan to do the weirdness check and translations later. If something sounds too strange to you, plz let me know :)