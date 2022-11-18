PATCH 1.0.7 (11/18/2022)

We continue our journey by doing extensive reviews of the game and revisions of your feedback. We want to be careful not to introduce new bugs, so we will have to test new updates more before releasing them, especially for larger fixes. We still think we can keep up a weekly cadence of patches hoping to address all major issues in the next couple of patches.

Here are the notes on this patch:

-NPCs farming bug addressed (unable to access water tanks)

-NPCs consuming additional materials for construction.

-Items re-appearing in the environment (serialization issues fixed)

-Research Nodes exploit fixed (not considering pre-requisites)

-Sandbox mode bug fixed

-FPS limit (60 FPS) available in the settings panel - reduce GPU usage

-Balance of Solar panel requirements

-Machine tools added to merchants

Working on:

-Concrete Tunnel Colliders (trap)

-Loading of large areas optimization

-21:9 support