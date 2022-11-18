 Skip to content

Breakwaters update for 18 November 2022

Quick patch: improved cloud rendering, fixed a ocean save load bug.

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.5.64
-Changed Hawk boat so you can mount the rudder while its grounded on land
-Improved cloud shader
-Fixed a bug with water loaded from disc when switching between worlds to a new world without water on disc to load

