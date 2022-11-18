Chapter 4 of Fuchian Chronicles now available!

Thank you for waiting! As of this announcement, Chapter 4 of Fuchian Chronicles is live!

Trouble is brewing on Gliese Delta, and Kimi is dispatched with her ship, the Canis, to investigate! A lot has changed since she and Jeanne last went to the primitive planet as cadets, it being occupied by the Empire for one. What will they find there?

This chapter is focused on story, with the impact of your earlier actions (and inaction) starting to become apparent. It also greatly expands on the world/lore of Gliese Delta itself, which was just a one-off locale in Space Fox Kimi, the game Fuchian Chronicles is based on. Speaking of which, Chapter 4 is the first major deviation from Space Fox Kimi, and you can expect more difference in future chapters as well. Before I get started on Chapter 5 however, I am going to take some time to make a mini chapter that will serve as a demo for Fuchian Chronicles. It will be a side story that takes place between Chapters 2 and 3, so even if you’ve already played the game up to the end of Chapter 4, there will be new content for you to see. I hope you look forward to it!

There were also a few other changes/additions made for this release:

IMPORTANT: Quick load has temporarily been disabled. This is due to a bug that crashes the game sometimes when quick loading, and I currently have no idea how to fix it. Quick saving still functions as normal and you can load it from the save screen. I’ll try to fix this later and add it back in if I can.

The Nyssoni (a GFE ship found in Chapter 3) has been renamed to the Corsac. Why? You'll see when the demo comes out!

Chapter 4 grants you additional crafting recipes, allowing you to create more supplies using the Reassembler.

Progress made in the Databank will be reset upon starting Chapter 4 due to new entries being added, necessitating a re-initialization of the encyclopaedia. Not to worry though, you can unlock all entries at any time using the debug menu in the journal (shortcut J). This will happen again in future chapters as new content is added, thank you for understanding.

Once again, I did as much playtesting as I could, but it’s possible I missed some bugs/errors. If you run into any, please post them in the Steam discussion thread and I will fix it as soon as possible. If you have suggestions, please post them in the relevant thread too! I read all your comments there even if I don’t reply.

I also wanted to bring up one other thing that’s been bugging me. Some of you may have noticed that the Prologue and Chapter 1 had some event CGs (full screen pictures showing the events), but none of the chapters after that have had any. I wanted to have more, but have not been able to commission more due to budget constraints. Since this is likely to remain the case in the immediate future, I have removed the CG screenshots from the Steam store page as to not give the impression that there will be CG throughout the game. Existing CG will stay in the game, but I currently have no plans to add more CG. I would like to add more, and will definitely do so when I can afford to.

And finally, the price of the game has increased to reflect the additional new content. As always, buying the game now will give you access to all future chapters when they are released at no additional cost. Thank you once again for your support, and I hope you enjoy Chapter 4!