v1.90 Patch Notes

We just released a new update for DemonCrawl!
v1.90 is a stability patch that introduces a new system for catching errors, which should help with preventing crashes in the face of non-critical problems.
We also added a cool new avatar designed by community member rotten_toto:
Don't forget that you can submit your own artwork in our Discord server - we love seeing what you guys come up with!
Finally, we are working to resolve ongoing issues with DemonCrawl on Android and iOS. Google and Apple have updated their deployment pipelines in recent months, which have made it difficult for us to publish new mobile versions of the game. To our mobile players: we are very sorry for the inconvenience and hope to resolve the situation sooner rather than later.
Full patch notes are below.
New Features
- New community avatar: TOTO DRAGON by rotten_toto
Quality of Life
- Implemented foundation of new error-catching system which should help the game continue when faced with non-critical errors instead of outright crashing
- Notably, the above feature now applies to "item use" effects (by far the most common source of crashes)
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Barrel explosions
- Fixed Demolitionist II still applying its old effect
- Updated "error while loading profile" message for clarity
- Fixed incorrect sprite shown on Boom Bow toast
- Fixed pluralization on Secret Decoder sign messages
- Fixed Spooky Key incorrectly activating when received via item transformation, i.e. from opening a Present
- Speculative fix for a crash related to centering the camera when the cell object no longer exists
- Speculative fix for rare crash related to Canker Harbingers and Divine Doomcall
