v1.90 Patch Notes

Hi folks,

We just released a new update for DemonCrawl!

v1.90 is a stability patch that introduces a new system for catching errors, which should help with preventing crashes in the face of non-critical problems.

We also added a cool new avatar designed by community member rotten_toto:

Don't forget that you can submit your own artwork in our Discord server - we love seeing what you guys come up with!

Finally, we are working to resolve ongoing issues with DemonCrawl on Android and iOS. Google and Apple have updated their deployment pipelines in recent months, which have made it difficult for us to publish new mobile versions of the game. To our mobile players: we are very sorry for the inconvenience and hope to resolve the situation sooner rather than later.

Full patch notes are below.

New Features

New community avatar: TOTO DRAGON by rotten_toto

Quality of Life

Implemented foundation of new error-catching system which should help the game continue when faced with non-critical errors instead of outright crashing

Notably, the above feature now applies to "item use" effects (by far the most common source of crashes)

Bug Fixes