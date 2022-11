Added Steam Achievements:

-"Call Me Daddy"

Unlocked when completing the game.

-"Explorer"

Unlocked when all runes have been collected.

-"Batter Up!"

Unlocked when game is completed with just the baseball bat in inventory.

-"Leave No Survivors"

Unlocked when game is completed and all enemies were slain.

-"Survivor"

Unlocked when game is completed and the player never died.

-"Invincible!"

Unlocked when game is completed and the player never took damage.