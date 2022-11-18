A letter to Alpha players

With the launch of VAIL we've received a lot of questions from our community regarding the status of VAIL Alpha, this branch of the game that you probably own if you're seeing this.

The VAIL Alpha branch was a testing branch where people could request access, and when granted access they would get a different version of the game that is separate from the main VAIL branch.

To be clear, there are NO differences between the two branches (besides what I'll outline below). They're both the same game, getting the same updates and they both are cross compatible.

But there are some limitations in the way Steam works that prevents VAIL Alpha from working the way we had hoped when we launched it.

For one, lots of people have requested access to the game and have not received access. When accepting requests, it is completely random; so when you requested access it had no effect on when you would get accepted. Beyond that, we were not expecting so many people to request access to the game. It blows our minds everyday when we think about how many people have been interested in this project. We wish we could give every single person access to the game, but it simply isn't possible. And one of the reasons we decided to have our Early Access launch now was to ensure that anyone who wants to play the game can do so.

A second limitation is that anyone who plays the VAIL Alpha branch does not have access to any DLCs that we release. With the early access launch we created the Founder Pack of gun and character skins which are only available for a limited time. But for you to be able to use these skins, you need to own the main branch of VAIL. This is again a limitation with Steam that we did not foresee, and it sucks for people who have access through VAIL Alpha, because it means that you need to buy the main branch in order to also buy and use the Founder Pack and any future DLCs.

A third limitation is that VAIL Alpha owners are limited in how they can participate in the Steam community features. For example, VAIL Alpha players cannot leave reviews on the game.

Due to these limitations, we encourage EVERYONE on VAIL Alpha to consider buying the main branch of the game. While we wish we could give every VAIL Alpha player FREE access to the main branch, this is technically impossible due to the limitations built into Steam.

In order to make this transition easier, we have decided to launch VAIL with the biggest discount Steam allows: 40% off. This discount ends on November 23rd, 2022.

Thank you to everyone that has helped us test this game. We will continue to make this game better and better everyday with your help!

Love you all, AEXLAB<3