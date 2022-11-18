 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wrath of Anias update for 18 November 2022

Update Notes for Thursday, November 17th 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9963508 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some players discovered that the "Fully Loaded" Achievement Steam achievement did not activate properly after collecting all requirements. This should be resolved now.

Please let me know if you run into anything else.

Thank you!

Changed files in this update

Wrath of Anias Content Depot 1906951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link