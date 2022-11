Bug Fix - Game would crash when players tried to open chapters 2, 3, 4, or 5 of the book 1 John. This has been fixed.

Bug Fix - Game would crash when players tried to open chapter 24 of the book of Joshua. This has been fixed.

If you encounter any bugs, or have requests for new features, or improvements to existing features e-mail us at biblegamescommunity@outlook.com

We will have another patch out in a few days to address a few issues.