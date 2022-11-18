November 18th update

Fixed schedule of international competitions in 2026

Improved distribution of minutes for simulated games for the user’s team

Fixed generation of Free Agents for national teams

Fixed a few chinese translations

Improved renewal of players

Fixed schedule view for national teams

Fixed schedule list view for clubs

Fixed national teams selections if you don’t select the american league as playable

Improved international qualification schedule for international competitions

Fixed several messages to validate your roster when you have a national team

Improved recruitment of AI teams

Improved simulation of days

Updated retirement of many players (need to restart a career)

Fixed creation of roster for simulated games for team controlled by the user

Improved attributes for players in New Zealand

Fixed players complaining about playing time while being with the national team

Trades in American League, fixed teams complaining about too few point guards or centers