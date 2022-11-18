Fixed schedule of international competitions in 2026
Improved distribution of minutes for simulated games for the user’s team
Fixed generation of Free Agents for national teams
Fixed a few chinese translations
Improved renewal of players
Fixed schedule view for national teams
Fixed schedule list view for clubs
Fixed national teams selections if you don’t select the american league as playable
Improved international qualification schedule for international competitions
Fixed several messages to validate your roster when you have a national team
Improved recruitment of AI teams
Improved simulation of days
Updated retirement of many players (need to restart a career)
Fixed creation of roster for simulated games for team controlled by the user
Improved attributes for players in New Zealand
Fixed players complaining about playing time while being with the national team
Trades in American League, fixed teams complaining about too few point guards or centers
Pro Basketball Manager 2023 update for 18 November 2022
November 18th update
Fixed schedule of international competitions in 2026
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update