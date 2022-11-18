 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pro Basketball Manager 2023 update for 18 November 2022

November 18th update

Share · View all patches · Build 9963433 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed schedule of international competitions in 2026
Improved distribution of minutes for simulated games for the user’s team
Fixed generation of Free Agents for national teams
Fixed a few chinese translations
Improved renewal of players
Fixed schedule view for national teams
Fixed schedule list view for clubs
Fixed national teams selections if you don’t select the american league as playable
Improved international qualification schedule for international competitions
Fixed several messages to validate your roster when you have a national team
Improved recruitment of AI teams
Improved simulation of days
Updated retirement of many players (need to restart a career)
Fixed creation of roster for simulated games for team controlled by the user
Improved attributes for players in New Zealand
Fixed players complaining about playing time while being with the national team
Trades in American League, fixed teams complaining about too few point guards or centers

Changed files in this update

Depot 1875311
  • Loading history…
Depot 1875312
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link