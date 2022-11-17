Update 0.20.23 Patch Notes

This patch makes some performance optimizations that may significantly improve mid/late-game performance, especially in multiplayer. More performance optimizations are still coming and are currently my top priority.

Significantly improved performance when there are a lot of floating resources.

Additional performance improvements when there are a lot of floating resources in multiplayer.

Improved performance while crew are trading with space stations.

Improved rendering performance of flying crew when zoomed out.

Bugfix: Freeze in some circumstances when dragging a collection box around floating resources while multiple ships are selected.

Bugfix: Trying to load a saved game while playing "multiplayer" with only one player would show a message that says "Waiting for 0 votes" and not actually load the saved game.

Bugfix: Garbled text when viewing stats for the Mine Factory while using the Spanish translation.

Fixed a handful of issues with the French and Simplified Chinese translations.

Minor tweaks to the German translation.