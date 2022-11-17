 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cosmoteer: Starship Architect & Commander update for 17 November 2022

Update 0.20.23 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9963319 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch makes some performance optimizations that may significantly improve mid/late-game performance, especially in multiplayer. More performance optimizations are still coming and are currently my top priority.

  • Significantly improved performance when there are a lot of floating resources.
  • Additional performance improvements when there are a lot of floating resources in multiplayer.
  • Improved performance while crew are trading with space stations.
  • Improved rendering performance of flying crew when zoomed out.
  • Bugfix: Freeze in some circumstances when dragging a collection box around floating resources while multiple ships are selected.
  • Bugfix: Trying to load a saved game while playing "multiplayer" with only one player would show a message that says "Waiting for 0 votes" and not actually load the saved game.
  • Bugfix: Garbled text when viewing stats for the Mine Factory while using the Spanish translation.
  • Fixed a handful of issues with the French and Simplified Chinese translations.
  • Minor tweaks to the German translation.

Changed files in this update

Cosmoteer Core Depot 799601
  • Loading history…
Cosmoteer x86 Depot 799602
  • Loading history…
Cosmoteer x64 Depot 799603
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link