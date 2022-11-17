Some noticeable changes here:

The game window is now resizable. This DOES cause some minor pixel distortion, if it's noticeable and distracting there are still the pause options which can set you to a resolution that should fix it. This is paired with another change: the basic Sword tile is redone. A big part of the reason the game window was not previously resizable was that the Sword tile looked really bad at a non 1:1 pixel ratio. The diagonal lines of the sword would look really bad. But honestly there is not a lot else that is very noticeable. The skinny fonts sometimes look slightly off and some tiles with thin lines are noticeable here and there, but I think adding this is a net positive.

Along with this I tweaked the basic shield slightly, and altered the Smith tile upgraded versions a little.

A few new achievements have been released as well, again the focus of these ones is to push players to draft specifically to fulfill them and perhaps experience a different strategy.

Some other minor little things here and there that most likely will be unnoticed. Feedback on everything is welcome in the steam discussions or in the game's discord found on the store page.

Let me know if any achievements are acting funky, with new ones it is possible something may need ironing out. Thanks for playing!

1classydude